Dua Lipa’s Towering 7-Inch Platform Heels Are Not for the Faint of Heart

“The higher the heel, the closer to god.”

Published on September 5, 2023 @ 02:02PM
dua lipa marc jacobs kiki boots ig
Photo:

instagram/dua lipa

While it’s no secret that some of Dua Lipa’s greatest looks are definitely more wearable than others (looking at you, tiny crochet bikini), her latest ‘fit — and more specifically, her polarizing choice of footwear — is sure to be a major no-go for anyone who’s afraid of heights. 

On Tuesday, the singer kicked off her week by sharing a trio of photos from an impromptu evening photo shoot detailing the acrophobia-inducing heels in question. In the first slide, Dua flexed her posing chops on the ground while wearing nothing but a pair of black 7-inch Marc Jacobs Kiki platform boots paired with a coordinating black-and-white minidress (also from the brand). A pair of cool-girl black squoval shades and silver Tiffany & Co. earrings accessorized her simple ensemble, and Lipa finished the look by wearing her brunette hair down with a middle part.

Additional slides showed the A-lister flexing her newfound height by grabbing onto a wooden wall while lifting up her dress’s already short hemline, and again when posing on the ground with her legs stretched out in front of her.

“The higher the heel the closer to god,” she captioned the mini dump.

Dua isn’t the first one to try the gigantic boots on for size since their release — stars like Nicki Minaj, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, and Irina Shayk have all been spotted new boot goofin’ (and adding 7+ inches to their heights) throughout the past year.

Kim Kardashian Marc Jacobs Fall 2023

Tyrone Lebon

Most recently, Kim Kardashian modeled the platform boots in an optic white color when serving as the face of Marc Jacobs’s Fall 2023 campaign. In the images (released back in August), the SKIMS founder is seen posing on oversized balloon letters while wearing a black corset top, a leather skirt, and sky-high heels, which she paired with matching white ankle socks.

