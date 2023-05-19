Dua Lipa Looks So Dewy in a Rare Makeup-Free Selfie

While there once was a time when celebrity skincare lines were few and far between, you’d now be harder-pressed to find someone who doesn’t have their skin in the game (pun intended) when it comes to branded cleansers, toners, and moisturizers galore. One star who’s yet to venture into the beauty space (but definitely could)? Reigning pop royalty Dua Lipa, whose latest Instagram dump (and glowing complexion) left us needing to know her product breakdown ASAP.

On Friday, the singer celebrated the end of the week by sharing a trio of makeup-free selfies with her 88.1 million Instagram followers. Looking like she just finished filming a viral “Chiquita” TikTok video, Lipa wore a fluffy white rope in the snap accessorized only with the first sneak peek at her upcoming Versace collaboration: a colorful, Butterfly Medusa ring. The A-lister kept the rest of her look au natural, wrapping her freshly-washed hair into a white towel and skipping any noticeable glam, and she finished the simple look by sporting a French tip manicure.

Instagram/dua lipa

In the post’s caption, Lipa delved into the making of the new co-designed collection, which was first announced earlier this month. “🐞The Butterfly Medusa ring 🦋,” she wrote. “The first preview of our co-designed ‘La Vacanza’ women’s collection which is exclusively available now ahead of the full collection’s launch during the fashion show on May 23rd in Cannes, South of France!!! @donatella_versace @versace.”

Of course, Donatella was also sure to voice her excitement for the upcoming line in the post’s comments, writing, “🦋🐞 I can’t wait for the world to see the entire collection and the magic we’ve created together! I love you!! 🐞🦋.”

The new collection will be available in stores and on Versace.com immediately following its May 23 runway show.