Dua Lipa Combined a Leopard Coat with an Even Bolder Pair of Gold Knee-High Boots

There's nothing better than a statement-making shoe.

Published on October 29, 2022 @ 02:14PM
Dua Lipa
Photo:

Dua Lipa Instagram

When it comes to getting dressed, more really is more for Dua Lipa — even on her off-duty days. 

On Saturday morning, the pop star confirmed this sartorial motto to be true while stepping out (or, rather "purrrrrrrr - ing around") in Tokyo dressed in a collared leopard-print coat layered over a beige shift dress decorated with black splatter spots. As if wearing pattern-on-pattern wasn't enough, Dua kicked the chaos up a notch with bold metallic boots. While stepping off an escalator, a pair of shiny gold knee-highs with skinny stiletto heels peaked out from beneath her coat's hemline, adding an extra layer of oomph to her outfit. 

Accessory-wise, Dua mixed metals with her reflective gold rectangular clutch and silver earrings, and she finished off her look with dramatic winged liner, loose waves, and a matte pink lip.

This past week, Dua has documented her travels (and outfits) in Japan. Her first look, an all-leather Givenchy racing suit, doubled as a functional Halloween costume, as did her Wednesday Addams-inspired black collared dress with the deepest plunge. Meanwhile, in another content carousel, captioned "spicy ramen n sweet plum wine," Lipa layered a yellow lace slip over a see-through netted gown in the same shade while pulling her dark hair back into a half-bun. 

