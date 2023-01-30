Dua Lipa's Latest Cool Girl Look Included Leather on Leather and a Spiky Bun

After dominating the Y2K resurgence all of 2022, it seems Dua Lipa is now on a bit of a ‘90s kick. The proof? Just a week after sporting a pair of butt-length braids complete with a throwback zig-zag part on Instagram, the pop star was back with yet another very ‘90s hairstyle: the slicked-back spiky bun.

Lipa detailed the hairdo (alongside snapshots of a recent stint in Paris) when commemorating the latest happenings with one of her signature photo dumps over the weekend. Never one to miss an opportunity to flex her OOTD, the first slide showed the star posing in her hotel room wearing a David Koma black leather two-piece set consisting of a floor-length motocross jacket and a matching strapless midi dress. Dua finished the look with gold diamond Eera drop earrings, and she added a sharp cat eye liner and a cherry-red manicure to compliment her spiky updo.

“I never make a quick trip to Paris without taking a crate of my favourite wine back home with me 🧃🧃🧃,” Dua captioned the post, which also included photos of delicious food, the aforementioned wine, and a shot of the Eiffel Tower.

While the singer’s post proves she’s always sure to make time for play, it comes just days after she revealed that she’s currently hard at work recording her next studio album. In a recent Instagram post, Lipa encouraged fans to vote for her at the 2023 Brit Awards while sharing a snap of her loafer-clad feet in front of a piano during a recording studio session.

“Sending love from the Studio 💌 I’ve been nominated for a Brit Award for Best Pop Act ~ voting is now open!!” she captioned the post. “You can vote for me via the Brit’s TikTok or through the link in my story yippeeeeeeee 🏹🤍 @brits.”