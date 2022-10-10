Dua Lipa's Latest Chaotic Look Took Leather on Leather to a Whole New Level

From jellyfish tops to plunging necklines, Dua Lipa isn’t one to play it safe when it comes to fashion. Her latest envelope-pushing look? An edgy all-black ensemble that brought a whole new meaning to leather on leather.

On Monday, the pop star detailed the ‘fit when posting one of her signature photo dumps on Instagram. Captioned, “amstiiiiiiiiiiiii for the weekend,” the last slide in the post gave followers a full-body look at the chaotic outfit in question, which consisted of an oversized leather button-up halter top paired with gigantic baggy leather pants. Other slides showcased more of the look’s details, including a matching black swimsuit top that was used as a bra and a slouchy leather trench coat layered for extra warmth.

Never one to skip out on an eclectic accessory, Lipa elevated the OOTD by adding a pair of neon green and pink earrings and sporting a black manicure with a bright green chain design. The singer finished the look with a smattering of rings and black platform loafers, and she wore her brown hair down straight with a middle part.

If Dua’s Instagram post didn’t make it clear that she’s living her best life, the singer recently set the record straight regarding her single status on her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service. When talking to Charli XCX, Lipa seemingly confirmed that she’s still enjoying single life following recent New York City sightings with talk show host Trevor Noah. “For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” Dua shared. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

