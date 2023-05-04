Dua Lipa's Take on the Denim Midi Trend Included a Leather Twist and a Lacy Black Thong

Each year, there inevitably comes a trend that people can’t help but get behind (remember when trucker hats were having a moment?). Well, it now seems that the beloved denim midiskirt of the ‘80s may just be 2023’s newest must-have piece, and while it won’t take much to find some styling inspo given its popularity (just walk down the street of any major city in America), Dua Lipa just served a master class in how to up the skirt’s Cool Girl factor in the most Dua Lipa way possible.

On Wednesday, the pop star shared one of her signature Instagram photo dumps detailing a recent stint in New York City captioned, “I guess this is a new york minute 🍎.” While the post was chock-full of plenty of OOTD inspo (per usual), her version of a denim midi — made of a black leather material and featuring lace-up side panels and two sky-high slits — certainly stood out from the rest.

Instagram/Dua Lipa

Lipa added to the fashionable vibe by letting a lacy black thong peek out from the skirt’s waistband, and she styled the bottoms with a striped brown long-sleeve polo, bright yellow boots, and oversized black glasses. The A-lister kept her glam to a minimum in the snap, opting for a rosy complexion and a pink lip, and she wore her brunette hair down straight with a middle part.

Dua’s post comes just days after she ascended the famed Met Gala steps while serving as one of the night’s five co-chairs. For the occasion, the singer honored the late Karl Lagerfeld by wearing a vintage 1992 Chanel ivory gown originally worn by the iconic '90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer.