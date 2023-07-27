Dua Lipa's LBD Featured the Lowest Plunging Scooped Back

Between her bevy of itty-bitty bikinis and routine photo dumps of summer fashion inspo, Dua Lipa’s booked and busy last couple of months has given us mad travel envy. And just recently, the pop star gave her 88.6 million followers another glimpse at her vacation wardrobe while documenting the amazing sights from her home country, Kosovo.

On Thursday, the pop star posted the series of snaps on Instagram, detailing her OOTD during golden hour. In the photos, the pop sensation basked in the evening sunlight by the coast, dressed in a sophisticated yet sexy LBD. Dua’s version of the little black dress included a plunging scooped back with tiny white straps and white sequined piping along the bodice. Exuding quiet luxury vibes, she accessorized with a stack of gold hoops up her ears, a diamond tennis bracelet, a smattering of rings, and a coordinating wristwatch.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

While the post’s simple caption of “home 🇦🇱” offered little context (other than the fact that she's visiting her native Kosovo), Dua’s glowing glam said all that needed to be said. She wore her brunette hair in tousled waves with a haphazardly styled middle part, and she opted for a no-makeup, makeup look consisting of glossy lips and loads of highlighter.

Dua's jet-set style has been taking a less-is-more approach as of late. Just take, for example, the backless halter-neck dress she sported while grabbing late-night gelato in Milan. She accessorized the slinky slip with a pair of black loafers, a black patent leather handbag, silver earrings, and a smattering of rings, while slicking her raven hair back into a high ponytail that showed off her dewy summer skin.