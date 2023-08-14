Dua Lipa Sails Into Summer in a Plethora of Itty-Bitty Bikinis

This Barbie’s job is beach.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on August 14, 2023
Dua LIpa Greece
Photo:

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is spending every day like a holiday this summer, and the pop sensation’s envy-inducing travel roundups are demonstrating exactly how to vacation like a pro. Water sports on a very blue body of water, rendezvous adventures with your beau, and lounging by cliffs, beaches, or balconies (preferably, all three) are all a must. Oh, and don't forget to pack your bikinis.

On Friday, Dua shared yet another photo dump documenting her most recent wanderlust travels in Greece — this time with an ample collection of itty-bitty bikinis with no repeats .

In the first slide, Dua dangled on a sailboat’s edge while modeling an itty-bitty, under-boob-baring plaid swimsuit, which she layered with a white linen blouse and a bubblegum pink sheer midi skirt. The photo was followed by another snap capitalizing on the coastal locale's golden hour, as her newly-confirmed boyfriend Romain Gavras rested his arm around her shoulder. In a separate image, Dua sported a bright yellow string bikini top with a pair of red, black, and white athletic shorts, accessorized by a smattering of colorful beaded necklaces, a heart charm, and a belly ring. 

Dua Lipa Vacation Itty Bitty Bikini

Dua Lipa/Instagram

“Sailing through the Peloponnese ⚓,” she captioned the carousel of images.

Dua Lipa 3 Braid Ponytail

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Elsewhere in the dump, Dua experienced life on land as she traded her bikinis for a white lacy tank top tucked into light-wash denim. A sleek ponytail with three braids, a gold chain necklace, a light pink woven handbag, and a stack of gold bangles rounded out her stylish tourist look.

In a separate image, she slipped into a coordinating beach coverup consisting of a blue striped button-up with matching linen pants, which she teamed with black shielded sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, and white beaded bracelets. But it was the video that came at the end of Dua’s roundup, where she demonstrated her Mermaid Barbie skills in a deep-plunging, red one-piece — that really stood out.

