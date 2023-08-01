Dua Lipa Just Wore an Itty-Bitty Monogram Bikini With a Button Down as a Cover-Up

It’s a well-known fact that Dua Lipa (AKA the queen of travel) has a knack for sharing superior vacation content — her Instagram practically treats every day like a holiday — and her latest post was no exception. On Tuesday, the pop star documented her most recent wanderlust with a carousel chock-full of snaps capturing beach days, picturesque golden hours, and, of course, vacation outfit essentials.

Never one to miss out on showing off the best of her summer style, Dua sported a monogram light purple two-piece complete with an itty-bitty, stringy triangle top and tiny high-cut bottoms. She accessorized with lime green tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold hoops, a green woven bag, and, at one point, an oversized lilac-colored button-up worn as a cover-up. Beauty-wise, she opted for a makeup-free complexion complete with a slicked-back braided high ponytail.

Elsewhere in the dump, Dua was a vision in white as she wallowed in the evening sunlight by the coast. The It girl slipped into not one, but two white dresses, the first of which consisted of a silky white collared shirtdress (that exuded major quiet luxury vibes) paired with a matching woven handbag, a smattering of rings, and silver hoop earrings.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

The snap was followed by another white halter gown, which was fastened with a diamond brooch and featured two gigantic side cutouts that left the majority of her midriff and back on full display. A pair of silver abstract earrings rounded out her evening look, and she styled her brunette hair in tousled waves with a middle part.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

“calmmmmmm :*,” she captioned the post.