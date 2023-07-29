Dua Lipa Wore an Itty-Bitty Striped Bikini in Summer's Signature Color

Red may be shaping up to be the color of the season this year (see: Emma Roberts's cherry cropped polo and matching skirt and the high-slit tomato-red midi dress Emily Ratajkowski wore on a recent dog-walk), but orange will always be summer's signature shade. Just ask Dua Lipa, who sported a creamsicle bikini and coordinating coverup while on yet another beach vacation.



On Saturday, the pop star shared a new Instagram photo dump that captured the best of her summer style. In the first snap, Dua wore a striped orange, red, and taupe-colored two-piece with a stringy triangle top and tiny high-cut bottoms that showed off her bronzy glow. She accessorized with a gold belly chain, matching hoop earrings, gold-rimmed sunglasses, and, at one point, a tangerine dress worn as a coverup with multiple midriff-baring cutouts.

Other photos showed Dua in a black handkerchief-patterned bikini with her dark hair wet and slicked back, as well as another two-piece in a colorful floral print that was paired with an oversized pale yellow button-down.



"a ma mire ktu a atje?" she captioned the carousel in Albanian, which translates to, "Is it better here or there?"

Dua Lipa Instagram

While it may seem like Dua's never in one place for too long, she recently paid a visit to her native Kosovo earlier this week. Documenting her time in her home country, the "Dance the Night Away" singer spent some time by the coast, dressed in a plunging scooped back LBD with white straps and embroidery by Celine.

