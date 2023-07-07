Dua Lipa Is Enjoying Island Life in Tiny Bikinis and a Cut-Out Cover-Up

Everyday is a holiday for Dua Lipa — at least, it would appear that way on her Instagram. The singer is constantly sharing wanderlust-inducing travel photo dumps showing off idyllic surroundings and her expansive bikini collection. On Friday, Lipa shared yet another roundup documenting her most recent adventures, which included paddle-boarding on a very blue body of water and rendezvousing with her newly confirmed beau Romain Gavras.

The first slide captured Lipa kneeling on a board while paddling with her hands, and the second snap showed off her itsy bitsy black swimsuit. The singer posed on a boat with wet hair, gold hoops, and sunglasses to matching her two-piece string suit.

Another photo captured Lipa holding a glass of wine and smiling with her eyes closed while wearing a green silk dress with black lace. In a later selfie, Lipa sported a black sequin and crochet swimsuit cover-up over with a plunging neckline and a massive midsection cutout. She had a straw bag on her shoulder and carried a mug.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa/Instagram

During a night out, Lipa wore a super-short black T-shirt dress with a hip cutout and a long strip of fabric flowing from the hem. She posed alongside Gavras, who also wore all black and wrapped his arm around Lipa's shoulder. Other slides showed a shrimp dinner, another tiny striped bikini, and more photos of the water.



Dua Lipa/Instagram

"Sifnossssss 🐬," she captioned the carousel, referring to her destination: a Greek island in the Cyclades island group.

She followed up that Instagram with another slew of content, including a super close-up of her face, a selfie featuring a stunning white dress, and a video of her putting her paddle-board skills to the test.

"v happy summer bean 🌱," she captioned the post.