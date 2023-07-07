Dua Lipa Is Enjoying Island Life in Tiny Bikinis and a Cut-Out Cover-Up

And she was joined by her new boyfriend Romain Gavras.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 @ 03:21PM
Dua Lipa July 7 Instagram Vacation Roundup
Photo:

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Everyday is a holiday for Dua Lipa — at least, it would appear that way on her Instagram. The singer is constantly sharing wanderlust-inducing travel photo dumps showing off idyllic surroundings and her expansive bikini collection. On Friday, Lipa shared yet another roundup documenting her most recent adventures, which included paddle-boarding on a very blue body of water and rendezvousing with her newly confirmed beau Romain Gavras

The first slide captured Lipa kneeling on a board while paddling with her hands, and the second snap showed off her itsy bitsy black swimsuit. The singer posed on a boat with wet hair, gold hoops, and sunglasses to matching her two-piece string suit.

Another photo captured Lipa holding a glass of wine and smiling with her eyes closed while wearing a green silk dress with black lace. In a later selfie, Lipa sported a black sequin and crochet swimsuit cover-up over with a plunging neckline and a massive midsection cutout. She had a straw bag on her shoulder and carried a mug.

Dua Lipa July 7 Instagram Vacation Roundup

Dua Lipa/Instagram
Dua Lipa July 7 Instagram Vacation Roundup

Dua Lipa/Instagram

During a night out, Lipa wore a super-short black T-shirt dress with a hip cutout and a long strip of fabric flowing from the hem. She posed alongside Gavras, who also wore all black and wrapped his arm around Lipa's shoulder. Other slides showed a shrimp dinner, another tiny striped bikini, and more photos of the water.

Dua Lipa July 7 Instagram Vacation Roundup

Dua Lipa/Instagram

"Sifnossssss 🐬," she captioned the carousel, referring to her destination: a Greek island in the Cyclades island group.

She followed up that Instagram with another slew of content, including a super close-up of her face, a selfie featuring a stunning white dress, and a video of her putting her paddle-board skills to the test.

"v happy summer bean 🌱," she captioned the post.

