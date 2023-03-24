Dua Lipa’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Crochet Hello Kitty String Bikini and Matching Thong Bottoms

Starting swimwear season on a high note.

Published on March 24, 2023 @ 12:49PM
As if we needed a reminder that Dua Lipa stays rocking outfits that most of us wouldn’t dare, the pop star (and fashion It girl) just kicked off swimsuit season by posing in the tiniest crochet bikini top, maybe ever.

On Friday, Lipa celebrated the end of another week (and updated her followers on her Jamaican vacation) by posting an Instagram photo dump chock-full of fresh bikini inspo. Never one to miss out on an eclectic fashion moment, Lipa wore a crochet bikini top comprised of two Hello Kitty faces in the first slide, which she paired with matching pink-and-red checkered thong bottoms accented with Hello Kitty’s signature red bow. Cobalt blue sunglasses and a slice of watermelon accessorized Dua’s look, and she opted to skip any glam in favor of a makeup-free complexion and a messy ponytail.

But the daring looks didn’t stop there. A separate carousel inclusion saw the star posing in a matching three-piece set consisting of a bedazzled yellow and orange sleeveless cardigan, a crochet bedazzled bra top, and shorts so short that they looked like underwear. Continuing with the vibrant theme, Dua paired the ensemble with gigantic orange hoop earrings and strappy orange, green, and brown heels.

“Living on island time 💚,” Lipa captioned the dump.

Dua lipa orange three-piece set

Instagram/dua lipa

Dua’s post comes just a day after she shared a different roundup of photos while plugging her newsletter, Service95. “All calm and stress freeee! Spent a couple weeks out at @goldeneye @islandoutpost and I wrote about some of my favourite spots in Jamaica for @Service95 issue #059 this week 🇯🇲🦜💛,” she captioned the post a post full of scenic views, yummy food, and (of course) more bikini photos. 

“+++ Daisy Jones (@daisyjsjones) finds out why we’re all obsessing over sleep, and shares tips on how to drift off tonight. Plus, Juno Kelly (@junokelly) explores the dangers of romanticising mental illness on social media.”

