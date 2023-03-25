Dua Lipa's Denim Bra and Low-Rise Jean Skirt Is Straight Off the Givenchy Runway

Bella Hadid wore it first.

Published on March 25, 2023 @ 11:08AM
Dua Lipa's It Girl style never takes a break. While she may be on a Jamaican holiday at the moment, her wardrobe is still hard at work. From a crocheted Hello Kitty string bikini to orange fishnet pants with a tiny white thong underneath, seemingly nothing is off limits for vacation Dua — including fresh-off-the-runway fashion.  

Putting her best sartorial foot forward (even while thousands of miles away from home), Dua wore a Givenchy denim bra and skirt set that was first debuted by Bella Hadid on the spring-summer 2023 catwalk in her latest Instagram photo dump. In the slideshow of snapshots, Dua showed off her sun-kissed skin in the tiny top, featuring side cutouts and crisscrossing straps with buckles in the front, and its matching low-slung distressed skirt. She paired her all-denim outfit with dangly silver hoop earrings, a slicked-back braid, and a peachy-pink lip. 

"Serotonin overload!!!" Lipa captioned the carousel, which also included photos of her lounging in a multi-colored floral bikini on the beach, as well as a green-printed backless dress with black sheer lace detailing. 

Dua's recent break from reality might be in celebration of completing her third studio album. Last month, it was reported that she was putting the "finishing touches" on it ahead of its release date sometime this year. “Dua’s third album is really personal to her and she has been hands on at every turn," a source told The Sun. "She has spent hundreds of hours in the studio and has written on every song — that is really important to her."

