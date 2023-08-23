Dua Lipa's Fashion Muppet Dress Is an Instant Party

Watch her shimmy, shake, and shine.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on August 23, 2023 @ 02:38PM
Leave it to Dua Lipa to prove, once again, that she has the range. While we've gotten used to seeing her in teeny-tiny bikinis and sheer everything, her latest Instagram post showed that she can work a larger-than-life dress just as well as she can rock a microscopic swimsuit. The superstar singer, who has been blessing our Feeds with vacation snapshots for the last week or so, slipped into a completely fringed halter dress and showed off the outfit's super-fun, super-fluid texture with a roundup of snapshots and video clips. 

"To the moooooon," she wrote alongside the images, adding a moon emoji for good measure. The gown was completely covered in light-blue fringe, which moved with her as she danced and shimmied. In addition to a deep-V bodice, the dress had a low, scooped-out back and fell to her ankles, just above a pair of shimmering heels. She kept everything else about the look low-key, wearing her hair down and straight and accessorizing with a huge smile (a few bracelets and hoops did manage to capture our attention, though it was hard to compete with a dress like this).

Yesterday, Lipa celebrated her 28th birthday wearing a tiny Gucci bra. Never one to go minimal (a fringed dress is anything but subtle), she paired the lingerie with a long-sleeved red bolero and super baggy, Kim Possible-approved cargo pants. While she didn't tag exactly where she's been spending her fringe-filled nights, she has been in Ibiza the past few days, soaking up the Spanish sunshine and wearing very sheer outfits and heels by the pool. When you're Dua, practicality is never a consideration — and when every look serves, there's no reason it should be.

