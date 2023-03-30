Dua Lipa Is Capitalizing on the Last Days of Cold Weather With Her Giant Fluffy Earmuffs

While most of us can't wait for the lingering cold weather from winter to end, and for spring to finally kick in, Dua Lipa is embracing the final days of below-freezing temperatures with her latest bundled-up look.



Case in point: On Thursday, the singer shared a slideshow of snapshots from her recent travels, which included a weekend in Ibiza and several days back at home in London.

In the first photo of her post, Dua dressed appropriately for the U.K.'s chilly weather, wearing a ribbed red plaid mock-neck sweater with a coordinating pair of footed leggings. For maximum coziness, she wrapped another checkered sweater around her waist and layered a black Burberry coat over the entire outfit.

The winter fashion didn't stop there, however, as Dua accessorized with blue strappy heels covered in faux fur and black fluffy ear muffs, which were worn over her dark hair styled in loose waves with a middle part.

Dua Lipa Instagram

Meanwhile, for the warm weather portion of her trip, Dua paired a tiny top that had a sparkly ruffled hem, a piece of black fabric strung underneath the bust tied into a bow, and spaghetti straps with low-rise denim that showed off a sliver of her pink underwear. Other snaps in the carousel documented Dua's vacation activities (record shopping, sunbathing) and what she ate for the week (oysters, tiger shrimp, and beef carpaccio).