Dua Lipa Channeled a '70s Flower Child in a Sheer Set and Pierced Ugg Boots

Dua Lipa is a bonafide fashion icon, and she's only a few years into her career at just 27 years old. The pop star is also taking over essentially every social and streaming platform with her many job titles, including hitmaker, lifestyle blogger, podcaster, and Instagram photo-dump connoisseur. So, it's no surprise that Lipa is known for sharing her many controversial style choices with her followers via IG.

On Tuesday, the singer posted a carousel of snaps capturing a sheer yellow-and-white floral shirt and flared pants set with spaghetti straps and lace-up leg cutouts. She paired the '70s-inspired two-piece with a clashing cropped striped sweater and head-scratching Ugg boots with metal hoop piercings from the UGG x KNWLS collection, which the brand debuted during Fashion Month.

In the first image, Lipa stood in front of a psychedelic background while looking to one side. She carried a brown handbag and styled her tousled brown hair in a middle part. Another snap captured the star lounging in the car with her boot-clad feet resting on the seat. Other photos saw Lipa with her family in a room of mirrors, in front of bright lights, and at the dinner table.

At one point, Lipa held her tiniest family member — a new addition to Lipa's cousin Deja Duraku's family — and pointed to the camera. "Family 🤞🏼🔐 🫀," the singer captioned her gallery.

Lipa's private life recently made headlines when she was spotted out with late-night talk show host Trevor Noah. The two grabbed an intimate dinner in New York City, but Lipa insists she's just enjoying her single life.

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," Lipa said during an episode of her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service with guest Charli XCX. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

