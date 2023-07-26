Celebrity Dua Lipa Dua Lipa Posed in Nothing But an Instagram Filter and a Floral String Bikini Flower power. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 26, 2023 @ 05:05PM Photo: Getty Images Now that Dua Lipa has made her big-screen debut in Barbie and her chart-topping song "Dance the Night" has become a bona fide bop, the singer can enjoy some much deserved R&R. Which, for her, means a bikini and vacation, naturally. The eternal jet-setter gave followers a glimpse at another piece from her very extensive swimwear collection with an Instagram Story on Wednesday. In the video, the singer reclined on a navy blue towel while wearing a multi-colored floral-printed string bikini top and gold hoop earrings. A silly filter created fake horns, freckles, and red hearts on her cheeks, and she posed with her arm behind her head before zooming in. Dua Lipa/Instagram She ditched a caption altogether, letting her vibrant bikini do the talking. As a swimwear enthusiast and certified beach bum, Lipa was presumably type cast in Greta Gerwig's history-making blockbuster film Barbie, in which she plays a mermaid Barbie. Throughout the film, Lipa pops up doing what she does best: showing off her luscious hair in a fabulous swimsuit. Although, the singer's total screen time is a mere 30 seconds, Lipa seemed to bond with her cast mates. In fact, she recently shared the most iconic mirror selfie with her co-stars at the Los Angeles premiere. Dua Lipa/Instagram America Ferrera's 'Barbie' Monologue Nails the Infuriating Double Standards That Women Face The snap — which is a part of a photo dump captioned "Camera roll randoms 🫶🏻" — captures Lipa and Barbie stars like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, and more posing in front of a mirror.