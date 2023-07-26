Dua Lipa Posed in Nothing But an Instagram Filter and a Floral String Bikini

Now that Dua Lipa has made her big-screen debut in Barbie and her chart-topping song "Dance the Night" has become a bona fide bop, the singer can enjoy some much deserved R&R. Which, for her, means a bikini and vacation, naturally.

The eternal jet-setter gave followers a glimpse at another piece from her very extensive swimwear collection with an Instagram Story on Wednesday. In the video, the singer reclined on a navy blue towel while wearing a multi-colored floral-printed string bikini top and gold hoop earrings. A silly filter created fake horns, freckles, and red hearts on her cheeks, and she posed with her arm behind her head before zooming in.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

She ditched a caption altogether, letting her vibrant bikini do the talking.

As a swimwear enthusiast and certified beach bum, Lipa was presumably type cast in Greta Gerwig's history-making blockbuster film Barbie, in which she plays a mermaid Barbie. Throughout the film, Lipa pops up doing what she does best: showing off her luscious hair in a fabulous swimsuit. Although, the singer's total screen time is a mere 30 seconds, Lipa seemed to bond with her cast mates. In fact, she recently shared the most iconic mirror selfie with her co-stars at the Los Angeles premiere.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

The snap — which is a part of a photo dump captioned "Camera roll randoms 🫶🏻" — captures Lipa and Barbie stars like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, and more posing in front of a mirror.