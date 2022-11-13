Dua Lipa Wore a See-Through Fishnet Dress with a Pink Thong and Patrick Star Pasties

"down undaaaa in bikini bottom."

Published on November 13, 2022 @ 11:59AM
Dua Lipa
Photo:

Dua Lipa Instagram

Bikini Bottom just a gained a new resident, and her name is Ms. Dua Lipa

Over the past couple of weeks, Dua has been touring in Australia and packed plenty of outfits to fit the Down Under theme (see: her kangaroo-printed shirt while feeding, well, kangaroos), but nothing could top her latest look. On Saturday, the pop star shared a carousel, aptly captioned "down undaaaa in bikini bottom ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️," highlighting her OOTD (outfit of the day), which, surprisingly, paid tribute to the beloved childhood show SpongeBob SquarePants of all things. In photos, Dua went braless underneath her pink fishnet dress while covering her bust with crochet Patrick Star-themed nipple pasties in the shape of starfishes, of course.

She accessorized the glittery see-through dress with matching fingerless opera gloves and a pink thong underneath. As for her glam, Dua went just as bold with confetti-glitter eye makeup paired with a pink manicure featuring star nail art, winged eyeliner, and beach-y waves.

Dua also showcased the daring look in its full glory during a night out with friends in Melbourne, writing alongside a slideshow of snapshots: "Fiestaaaa in Melbourne!!!" Following Melbourne, Lipa will be headed to Adelaide in Australia, before finally closing out her Future Nostalgia world tour in Perth this week.  

