Dua Lipa's Take on Fall Knits Includes a Tiny Crochet Bikini

Transitional swimwear is apparently a thing.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 27, 2023 @ 01:14PM
Dua Lipa
Photo:

Getty

With the seasons about to change, it's time to start transitioning our wardrobes from summer to fall. And the same apparently goes for our swimwear, too — at least, according to Dua Lipa.  

Dua, who has been practically living in her bikini the past few months, just found a way to bring her bathing suits into the next equinox. On Saturday, the pop star offered her take on fall knits, wearing a pink-and-blue checkered crochet two-piece that consisted of a tiny, underboob-baring top and full coverage string bottoms. Dua accessorized with a matching knitted bucket hat, and in case it got cold, she also added an oversized white button-down shirt that doubled as a coverup. 

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Instagram

Celebrating the success of her single on the Barbie soundtrack, "Dance the Night," Dua posed on a grassy lawn with a personalized Barbie doll dressed in a replica of the outfit she wore in the song's music video, as well as an Official Charts Number 1 award.  

"Dance The Night is Number 1 in the UK!!!! 💖💖 birthday week going strong," Lipa wrote in the caption of her post. "So much love to everyone listening and streaming 🎧🎧🎧."

Earlier this week, Dua rang in her 28th birthday with not one, but two party-ready outfits. The first included a small, sheer black Gucci bra worn underneath a red see-through bolero and paired with lilac-colored crystal-encrusted cargo pants. Two days later, she kept the festivities going in a light blue fringed Muppet-style dress. In addition to a deep-V neckline, the dress also had a low, scooped-out back and fell to her ankles, revealing a pair of shimmery heels.

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Showed Off Her Tan Lines in a Barely-There Bikini
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore a Tiny Crop Top With an Even Tinier Pair of Micro Shorts
Kendall Jenner 818 Yacht
Kendall Jenner's Coastal Cowgirl 'Fit Included an Itty-Bitty Bikini and a Straw Hat
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Brought Back the Exposed Bra Trend in Her "Single Soon" Music Video
dua lipa statement necklace
Dua Lipa Just Made a Convincing Case for the Return of Everyone's Least Favorite Jewelry Trend
Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kylie Jenner’s Teeny Bikini Cover-Up Included Nothing But a Pair of Super Low-Rise Blue Jeans
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Paired Her Plunging Swimsuit With Towering Patent Leather Platform Heels
Jennifer Lopez Blonde Highlights
Jennifer Lopez Just Made Car Selfies Cool Again While Debuting New Blonde Highlights
Dua Lipa fringe dress IG
Dua Lipa's Fashion Muppet Dress Is an Instant Party
Dua Lipa Sheer Bedazzled Dress 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere
Dua Lipa Rang in Her 28th Birthday While Wearing the Tiniest Mesh Gucci Bra
Salma Hayek Plunging Sculptural Purple Gown 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Salma Hayek Made a Case for Endless Summer in a Purple Bikini and See-Through Coverup
dua lipa blue coverup
Dua Lipa’s Totally See-Through Swimsuit Cover-Up Doubles as Clubwear
Gwyneth Paltrow 2019 Met Gala
Gwyneth Paltrow's OOTD Roundup Included the Most Unexpected Shoe Choice
gabrielle union purple bikini instagram
Gabrielle Union Vacationing in an Underboob-Baring Purple Bikini Is the Only Thing You Need to See Today
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Thong Bikini While Hanging Out in the Kitchen
Dua Lipa Vacation Instagram Photo Dump August 2023
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer, Floor-Length Gown to the Beach