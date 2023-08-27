Dua Lipa's Take on Fall Knits Includes a Tiny Crochet Bikini

With the seasons about to change, it's time to start transitioning our wardrobes from summer to fall. And the same apparently goes for our swimwear, too — at least, according to Dua Lipa.



Dua, who has been practically living in her bikini the past few months, just found a way to bring her bathing suits into the next equinox. On Saturday, the pop star offered her take on fall knits, wearing a pink-and-blue checkered crochet two-piece that consisted of a tiny, underboob-baring top and full coverage string bottoms. Dua accessorized with a matching knitted bucket hat, and in case it got cold, she also added an oversized white button-down shirt that doubled as a coverup.

Dua Lipa Instagram

Celebrating the success of her single on the Barbie soundtrack, "Dance the Night," Dua posed on a grassy lawn with a personalized Barbie doll dressed in a replica of the outfit she wore in the song's music video, as well as an Official Charts Number 1 award.

"Dance The Night is Number 1 in the UK!!!! 💖💖 birthday week going strong," Lipa wrote in the caption of her post. "So much love to everyone listening and streaming 🎧🎧🎧."



Earlier this week, Dua rang in her 28th birthday with not one, but two party-ready outfits. The first included a small, sheer black Gucci bra worn underneath a red see-through bolero and paired with lilac-colored crystal-encrusted cargo pants. Two days later, she kept the festivities going in a light blue fringed Muppet-style dress. In addition to a deep-V neckline, the dress also had a low, scooped-out back and fell to her ankles, revealing a pair of shimmery heels.