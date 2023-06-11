Dua Lipa's Extreme Low-Rise Pants Included a Ruched Waistband With an Itty-Bitty Pelvic Cutout

Forget breezy linen slacks and white jeans, because Dua Lipa just found the perfect summer pant — at least, for those who aren't afraid to show off a little (okay, a lot) of skin.

Over the weekend, Dua shared a new photo dump highlighting her latest outfit on Instagram, and in the slideshow, she modeled a pair of skintight black satin trousers with a flare-leg silhouette and an extreme low-rise waistband that featured ruched detailing and an itty-bitty cutout on her pelvic area.

Dua Lipa Instagram

She styled her pelvis pants with a cropped red graphic tee that highlighted her bare midriff and bellybutton ring, as well as a massive tote bag from her Versace collaboration, which was covered in polka-dots and butterflies and spelled out the fashion house's name in big bold letters. Dua's dark hair was worn down in bedhead waves with a middle part and she had on little-to-no makeup. "just showing off my new studio bag 😇🦋 and what imo is the perfect summer pant @versace #lavacanza," Dua captioned her post.



Pants with pelvic cutouts aren't the only chaotic trousers trend Dua Lipa has experimented with as of late. While low-rise silhouettes are her signature (on several occasions, she's worn her pants so low, her underwear is fully exposed), Dua has also tried out other controversial styles — including gaucho pants, a dress with built-in slacks, and, of course, statement-making Y2K cargos.