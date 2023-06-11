Dua Lipa's Extreme Low-Rise Pants Included a Ruched Waistband With an Itty-Bitty Pelvic Cutout

"What imo is the perfect summer pant."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 11, 2023 @ 10:58AM
Dua Lipa
Photo:

Dua Lipa Instagram

Forget breezy linen slacks and white jeans, because Dua Lipa just found the perfect summer pant — at least, for those who aren't afraid to show off a little (okay, a lot) of skin. 

Over the weekend, Dua shared a new photo dump highlighting her latest outfit on Instagram, and in the slideshow, she modeled a pair of skintight black satin trousers with a flare-leg silhouette and an extreme low-rise waistband that featured ruched detailing and an itty-bitty cutout on her pelvic area.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Instagram

She styled her pelvis pants with a cropped red graphic tee that highlighted her bare midriff and bellybutton ring, as well as a massive tote bag from her Versace collaboration, which was covered in polka-dots and butterflies and spelled out the fashion house's name in big bold letters. Dua's dark hair was worn down in bedhead waves with a middle part and she had on little-to-no makeup. "just showing off my new studio bag 😇🦋 and what imo is the perfect summer pant @versace #lavacanza," Dua captioned her post.

Pants with pelvic cutouts aren't the only chaotic trousers trend Dua Lipa has experimented with as of late. While low-rise silhouettes are her signature (on several occasions, she's worn her pants so low, her underwear is fully exposed), Dua has also tried out other controversial styles — including gaucho pants, a dress with built-in slacks, and, of course, statement-making Y2K cargos.

Related Articles
Vanessa Hudgens Tribeca Festival
Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Midriff and Back-Baring Cutout Dress With Space Buns
Apparently, You Can Snag a Look-Alike of Priyanka Chopraâs Sexy, Leg-Revealing Skirt for Just $19
Apparently, You Can Snag a Lookalike of Priyanka Chopra’s Sexy, Leg-Revealing Skirt for Just $19
Emily Ratajkowski Birthday Post
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Lace-Up Leather Micro-Minidress For Her Birthday Celebrations
Comfy Amazon Pants
These "Extremely Flattering" Yoga Pants Are Versatile Enough to Wear “Anywhere," According to Amazon Shoppers
Dua Lipa arrives for the screening of the film "Omar la Fraise" (The King of Algiers) during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival
Dua Lipa Says She Used to Wish Her Name Was Something "'Normal' and English" Like "Hannah"
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Debuted Shorter Hair While Wearing a Little Black Bikini With a Boob-Baring Keyhole Cutout
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Kicked Off Pride Month in Extreme Low-Rise Rainbow Pants
Kendall Jenner Pastie Dress Instagram Story
Kendall Jenner's Tiny Naked Dress Included Petal Pasties
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Chose the Blingiest Piece From Dua Lipa's Versace Collection
Dua lipa instagram red lingerie
Dua Lipa's Latest Mirror Selfie Featured a Fiery Two-Piece Lingerie Set
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Pink Keyhole Cutout Top With Matching Metallic Knee-High Boots in Her New 'Barbie' Music Video
dua lipa donatella versace
The Top of Dua Lipa's Cut-Out LBD Was Held Together By Two Tiny Pockets and Two Tinier Buckles
Dua Lipa attends the 36th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards
Dua Lipa Recreated the Viral Barbie Foot Moment to Tease Her New Song
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Made Her 2023 Cannes Film Festival Debut With New Bangs and a New Boyfriend
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala
Dua Lipa Looks So Dewy in a Rare Makeup-Free Selfie
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Latest Red Carpet Look Was Extremely Sheer and Extremely Low-Cut