Celebrity Dua Lipa Dua Lipa's Extreme Low-Rise Pants Included a Ruched Waistband With an Itty-Bitty Pelvic Cutout "What imo is the perfect summer pant." By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 11, 2023 @ 10:58AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Dua Lipa Instagram Forget breezy linen slacks and white jeans, because Dua Lipa just found the perfect summer pant — at least, for those who aren't afraid to show off a little (okay, a lot) of skin. Over the weekend, Dua shared a new photo dump highlighting her latest outfit on Instagram, and in the slideshow, she modeled a pair of skintight black satin trousers with a flare-leg silhouette and an extreme low-rise waistband that featured ruched detailing and an itty-bitty cutout on her pelvic area. Dua Lipa Instagram She styled her pelvis pants with a cropped red graphic tee that highlighted her bare midriff and bellybutton ring, as well as a massive tote bag from her Versace collaboration, which was covered in polka-dots and butterflies and spelled out the fashion house's name in big bold letters. Dua's dark hair was worn down in bedhead waves with a middle part and she had on little-to-no makeup. "just showing off my new studio bag 😇🦋 and what imo is the perfect summer pant @versace #lavacanza," Dua captioned her post. Dua Lipa Says She Used to Wish Her Name Was Something "'Normal' and English" Like "Hannah" Pants with pelvic cutouts aren't the only chaotic trousers trend Dua Lipa has experimented with as of late. While low-rise silhouettes are her signature (on several occasions, she's worn her pants so low, her underwear is fully exposed), Dua has also tried out other controversial styles — including gaucho pants, a dress with built-in slacks, and, of course, statement-making Y2K cargos.