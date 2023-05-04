Dua Lipa Co-Designed Versace's Next Collection

Get you a girl who can do it all.

Published on May 4, 2023
Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace Versace High Summer "La Vacanza" Collection
Dua Lipa has yet another title to add to her résumé. Along with singer, performer, actress, podcaster, and newsletter writer (a true multi-hyphenate), the fashion muse has now become the designer. And who better to partner with than Donatella Versace and her storied fashion house that has been a big part of Lipa's style identity since the genesis of her career (she's even fronted campaigns and walked in the Versace Spring/Summer 2022 show).

On Thursday, Lipa and Versace announced that they joined creative forces to co-design the Versace High Summer "La Vacanza" women's collection, which will debut on May 23, in Cannes, France. As a frequent wearer of the designer, Lipa described the collaboration as "a dream."

“I am absolutely thrilled to have co-designed the women’s La Vacanza collection for Versace with Donatella," Lipa said in a press release. "She and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career. For her to give me the honor of co-designing this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream."

Donatella also raved about working with the performer saying that her "creative vision is exceptional." 

"I have always been inspired by a collaborative design process," Donatella shared in a statement, "Working with Dua on this collection has been very exciting and I love the dynamic between us. Dua is strong, fearless, and free and her creative vision is exceptional. Summer is a magical time. We will capture this feeling and the colors of that time of the year with a truly special and intimate fashion show in Cannes.” 

Dua Lipa 2022 Grammys Versace Dress

Getty Images

The upcoming collaboration is a moment of kismet for both the fashion house and the singer. Some of Lipa's best red carpet looks to date have been brought to life by Versace, including her Grammys ensembles (both the 2022 harness gown and the 2021 bedazzled butterfly piece), the 2019 Met Gala, and her "Levitating" music video's chainmail minidress.

"I am so very proud of this collection and cannot wait to debut it in Cannes," Lipa added.

The collection will be available in stores and on Versace.com immediately following the runway show.

