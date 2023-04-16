Celebrity Dua Lipa Dua Lipa Wore the Most Practical (but Sexy) Version of This Controversial, Hollywood-Loved Trend Denim, but make it Dua. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Instagram Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 16, 2023 @ 06:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Instagram @dualipa Canadian tuxedos have stayed on the periphery of what’s “in” for years, with celebrities including Katie Holmes and Meghan Markle slowly bringing the denim-on-denim look to the forefront. While typically all-over-denim outfits consist of a pair of jeans and a chambray top, fashion girls and stars have given it new meaning this year. Dakota Johnson wore a three piece denim set, including a cropped bustier, to Sundance, and Julia Fox — always one to play with the material — donned a dress constructed entirely out of jean waistbands. All this to say, all-over-denim in spring 2023 is about thinking outside of the box. Luckily, Dua Lipa showed us how to do it in the most practical way. Dua did denim: Say that five times fast. The pop star posted a photo of her rocking a long denim dress with a slit practically to the sky on Instagram this week. There was a lot to take in — namely how sexy she made an otherwise full-coverage fit look — but in that one post, the singer gave us a masterclass in simplifying one of the season’s hottest trends. She opted for a single long dress, as opposed to a convoluted layering of denim pieces, and her look was somehow both timeless and on-trend. To help you shop the style, I found nine similar pieces you can grab from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, and Madewell, with prices starting at just $31. Chuanqi Spaghetti-Strap Maxi Dress, $31; amazon.com Kuraki Casual Button-Front Maxi Shirt Dress, $39; amazon.com Banana Republic Utility Denim Midi Shirt Dress, $56 (Originally $140); bananarepublic.com Topshop Denim Mini Shirtdress, $79; nordstrom.com Madewell Denim Long-Sleeve Romper in Rushland Wash, $82 with code ELEVATE (Originally $138); madewell.com Levi’s Shay Long Sleeve Denim Shirtdress, $118; nordstrom.com Wash Lab Denim Long Sleeve Denim Shirtdress, $168; nordstrom.com Free People Picture Perfect Midi, $169; freepeople.com Reformation Amory Denim Midi Dress, $218; thereformation.com Kuraki’s denim maxi dress is an easy and affordable way to try the trend, available at Amazon for just $39. You can create Dua’s signature slit thanks to the button-front closure, which allows you to play with the amount of skin you want to show. This pick is made from a tencel and cotton blend, which provides ample softness. According to one shopper, “the fabric is amazing and it fits well,” with another explaining that it’s “perfect” for dressing up and down. Amazon Shop now: $39; amazon.com Wash Lab Denim’s dress at Nordstrom features a waist-cinching belt and raw hem, giving it both a flattering fit and lived-in appearance. Like Dua’s dress, it includes long sleeves with a button closure at the wrist and vertical felled seams that give the dress a structured look. And despite being designed to look rigid, this pick is made out of a stretchy fabric blend that includes both rayon and spandex. Nordstrom Shop now: $168; nordstrom.com Reformation’s Amory Midi Dress similarly features visible stitching, creating an almost pleat-like illusion, while providing something a bit more summer-ready. The tank-style dress can easily be paired with an oversized blazer (or denim jacket if you’re really ready to lean into the Canadian tuxedo look), or worn as is during warmer months, giving it year-round wearability. Reformation Shop now: $218; thereformation.com Shop more Dua-inspired denim styles, below. Banana Republic Shop now: $56 (Originally $140); bananarepublic.com Free People Shop now: $169; freepeople.com Nordstrom Shop now: $118; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Platform Sandals Are Trending This Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Styles Under $50 I Tried the Comfy Pajama Brand Jennifer Garner Wears, and It Keeps Me Shockingly Cool While I Sleep Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore a Spring-Perfect Floral Dress From the Brand Katie Holmes Wears on Repeat