Celebrity Dua Lipa The Front Slit on Dua Lipa's Denim Dress Couldn't Have Been Any Higher A fresh take on her beloved Canadian tuxedo. By Averi Baudler Published on April 13, 2023 @ 12:39PM Photo: Instagram/Dua Lipa If one thing's for certain about Dua Lipa's style, she doesn't do simple. Take, for example, the cold-weather look she accessorized with faux-fur heels, or the Hello Kitty-branded crochet bikini she sported on vacation. No matter the outfit, the singer and fashion darling is never afraid to add a daring twist — and her latest outfit was no exception. On Thursday, Lipa blessed our feeds with a fresh batch of OOTD snaps by posting a photo dump captioned, "home & away 🫀," to her Instagram account. In the first slide, the pop star faced away from the camera in an ankle-length Ferragamo denim coat paired with black leather knee-high boots and an oversized white handbag (also by Ferragamo). While the dress may have looked like any old denim frock at first glance, a later slide showed off its signature Lipa twist: a stack of buttons that revealed a sky-high, mid-thigh leg slit. Dua Lipa Put a Sexy Twist on Business Casual With a Sheer Button Down and Black Bra Top Dua completed the look by letting her middle-parted raven hair fall in soft waves down her shoulders and by swiping on a plum lip, and she accessorized with giant silver hoop earrings and a smattering of rings. Instagram/dua lipa Other outfits included in the carousel proved to be equally as quirky, consisting of a black and yellow moto jacket layered over an oversized plaid button-down, a white tank top, and jeans, and a slouchy black blazer that the A-lister wore with a white handbag and intricate silver earrings. The dump also gave Lipa's 87.9 million followers an inside look at what she's been up to lately by detailing a trip to an art gallery, a Zoom session, and drinks with friends.