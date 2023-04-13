The Front Slit on Dua Lipa's Denim Dress Couldn't Have Been Any Higher

If one thing’s for certain about Dua Lipa’s style, she doesn’t do simple. Take, for example, the cold-weather look she accessorized with faux-fur heels, or the Hello Kitty-branded crochet bikini she sported on vacation. No matter the outfit, the singer and fashion darling is never afraid to add a daring twist — and her latest outfit was no exception.

On Thursday, Lipa blessed our feeds with a fresh batch of OOTD snaps by posting a photo dump captioned, “home & away 🫀,” to her Instagram account. In the first slide, the pop star faced away from the camera in an ankle-length Ferragamo denim coat paired with black leather knee-high boots and an oversized white handbag (also by Ferragamo). While the dress may have looked like any old denim frock at first glance, a later slide showed off its signature Lipa twist: a stack of buttons that revealed a sky-high, mid-thigh leg slit.

Dua completed the look by letting her middle-parted raven hair fall in soft waves down her shoulders and by swiping on a plum lip, and she accessorized with giant silver hoop earrings and a smattering of rings.

Instagram/dua lipa

Other outfits included in the carousel proved to be equally as quirky, consisting of a black and yellow moto jacket layered over an oversized plaid button-down, a white tank top, and jeans, and a slouchy black blazer that the A-lister wore with a white handbag and intricate silver earrings. The dump also gave Lipa’s 87.9 million followers an inside look at what she’s been up to lately by detailing a trip to an art gallery, a Zoom session, and drinks with friends.