Dua Lipa Wore a Deconstructed Strapless Sweater Dress With Towering Platform Boots Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala

A fashion tease before tonight's main event.

Julia Meehan
Published on May 1, 2023 @ 09:48AM
After taking a two-year break from the fashion’s biggest night of the year, Dua Lipa and her over-the-top style are returning to the 2023 Met Gala. And to make up for lost time, she gifted us with a head-turning look even before hitting tonight's red carpet.

On Sunday, Dua was spotted attending Anna Wintour's exclusive pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City. The pop sensation — who's set to co-host this year's event alongside Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, and tennis legend Roger Federer — wore a brow-raising woven dress by Marc Jacobs for the occasion. The deconstructed outfit consisted of a hunter-green strapless neckline with bust detailing and a massive sleeve knotted around her waist. While head-turning on its own, the pop singer upped the chaos level by pairing the sweater dress with towering lace-up boots. She rounded out the look with a leopard print bag, chunky gold bangles, and black sheer tights.

She styled her dark raven hair in effortless loose waves and parted on the side, along with a classic makeup palette that consisted of a smoky dark eye and pink lips.

The pre-event look comes hours before Dua will hit the red carpet to host this year's Met. The theme of the night is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and celebrities in attendance will pay homage to the late fashion designer and his influential career with their outfits.

Dua Lipa 2019 met gala

getty images

While Dua will co-host the actual Met Gala event, La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman will host Vogue's Met Gala live stream of the red carpet arrivals starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue’s special correspondent.

