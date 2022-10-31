Dua Lipa Just Channeled 101 Dalmatians — And It Wasn't Even for Halloween

When you dress as fashionably as Dua Lipa does, you don’t need to slip into a costume for Halloween. In fact, it’s more likely that one of her (many) iconic looks has served as costume inspo itself (we vote her 2021 Grammys dress or bedazzled catsuit as worthy candidates for next year). Even so, the pop star still managed to inadvertently get in the holiday spirit by channeling one beloved villain as the muse for her latest outfit — and she looked scary good while doing it.

On Monday, Dua posted a dump of photos on Instagram showcasing her latest life happenings during a recent trip to Japan. Among photos of sushi and grocery store runs, the singer detailed a stunning late-night look in one slide, which included a long-sleeved dalmatian-print dress complete with shoulder pads and a cinched waist. While Lipa’s look certainly gave Cruella de Vil, she kept it from looking costumey by pairing the dress with nothing but simple jewelry and by wearing her signature brown hair in soft waves.

“Does this first picture count as a Halloween costume?” she captioned the post in reference to a photo of her posing inside a ladybug statue.

The singer’s trip to Japan came shortly before she kicked off the last leg of her Future Nostalgia World Tour in Melbourne. “What a night!!!! Perfect way to kick off the Australian leg of the tour tonight with a special intimate performance to support the Melbourne/Victorian music scene with #ALWAYSLIVE at the Melbourne Palais Theatre,” she captioned photos of her performing on stage.

After nearly 10 months of touring across the globe, Lipa’s final performance will take place in Perth on November 16.

