Dua Lipa Played Backgammon Seaside in a Crochet Rosette Mini Dress

Just doing what she does best.

Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Published on August 15, 2023 @ 09:59AM
ICYMI, Dua Lipa has been graciously gifting our feeds with a bevy of itty-bitty bikinis pics while simultaneously influencing us to book a flight for a Greek getaway all summer long. Case in point? In less than 24 hours, she dropped not one, but two (!) Instagram photo dumps documenting how she's currently spending her summer in Peloponnese — and it included breathtaking coastlines all day and night.

In a series of snaps posted to her account on Tuesday, the pop sensation assured us that her vacation isn’t just about catching UV rays in a black handkerchief-patterned bikini, but also brushing up on her backgammon skills in her summer’s best, of course. Perched on the sundeck of a sailboat with a glowing sunset pictured in the distance, Dua sported a cream crochet halter minidress featuring a smattering of rosettes at the neckline. She accessorized with a Jacquie Aiche x Tropic of C cosmic anklet, a stack of gold bracelets, and matching gold hoops, and she let her dark brown hair tousle in the wind.

In the post's first slide, the A-lister also detailed the outfit she wore for a day of sightseeing. Walking the streets of Peloponnese, the pop star offered an elevated take on a linen two-piece set by wearing a blue-striped button-up (with one button clasped) paired with a matching ovary-cutout midiskirt. Dua added to the tourist aesthetic by slipping on a baby blue baseball cap, black shielded sunglasses, a smattering of beaded bracelets, shiny silver hoops, and a large woven tote slung over her shoulder.

Dua kept the caption simple, writing, “🧿🐬💙,” alongside other photos that saw her posing in a creamsicle orange two-piece linen set and enjoying a glass of white wine in yet another two-piece in a blue marble print.

