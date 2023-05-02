Dua Lipa Added a Touch of Texture to Her All-Black Outfit

This is how you do all black without being boring.

By Staff Author
Published on May 2, 2023 @ 03:53PM
Dua Lipa
Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

After arriving at the 2023 Met Gala last night looking like an actual Disney princess (if Disney princesses wore Chanel, that is), Dua Lipa swapped her corseted gown for something with a little more edge. During a stroll in New York City today — as we all nursed our fashion hangovers — she wore an all-black Versace outfit with coordinating black croc-embossed pieces that gave the whole look a major dose of touchy-feely texture.

Lipa's latest outfit combined an oversized black leather jacket with rounded, exaggerated shoulers and a black croc-embossed leather mini that looked similar to one that Anne Hathaway wore recently. Lipa finished her look with sheer black stockings, pointy pumps, and a pair of oversized shades. She added a black bag and gold-and-diamond Tiffany and Co. Hardwear necklace to bring it all together into a master class of monochrome dressing — minus the boringness that can sometimes come with wearing one color from head-to-toe.

Dua Lipa

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lipa also opted to wear all-black when she arrived at a Met Gala after-party, swapping her white gown (which had pockets!) for an allover lace look that combined skintight black bike shorts with a bra top. Of course, she added tons and tons of pearls to the look to pay homage to one of Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel signatures and even included a Chanel-logo belt to add a dose of over-the-top logomania to her ensemble. Another nod to Karl? Fingerless gloves, of course.

Related Articles
Met Gala After Party 2023 Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Nothing But a Thong Under Her Sheer Corseted Met Gala After-Party Dress
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie’s Latest Honeymoon Look Included a Sparkly Halter Minidress with a Matching Dog Purse
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Deconstructed Strapless Sweater Dress With Towering Platform Boots Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Says No to the Stealth Wealth Trend in a Gold-Embellished Skirt Suit and So Many Diamonds
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Just Wore Our Favorite Big Top, Tiny Bottom Outfit Combo
Zendaya
Zendaya’s Vintage Versace Gown Combined Leather and Lace in the Best Way
Blake Lively
Blake Lively's Unbuttoned Leather Dress Plunged All the Way Down to Her Waist
Dua Lipa 2023 Met Gala
Dua Lipa Arrived at the 2023 Met Gala in Claudia Schiffer's Iconic 1992 Chanel Bridal Tweed Gown
NEWS: Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Traded in Her Signature LBD for a Black Halter Top and Matching Slouchy Trousers
Doja Cat
Doja Cat Paired Her Completely See-Through Lavender Dress With Red Opera Gloves at the Time100 Gala
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson’s Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured a Neon Green Bikini and Sky-High Platform Heels
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Look Featured a Sky-High Leg Slit and Floor-Sweeping Cape
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Knows Exactly What She's Doing in This Pink Gingham Set
Zendaya
Zendaya's Completely Backless Suiting Is Anything But Business Casual
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Channeled the 'Princess Diaries' With Her Tie and Button Down Combo
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence's Version of an LBD Included Power Shoulders and a Peplum Skirt