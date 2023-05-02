Dua Lipa Added a Touch of Texture to Her All-Black Outfit

After arriving at the 2023 Met Gala last night looking like an actual Disney princess (if Disney princesses wore Chanel, that is), Dua Lipa swapped her corseted gown for something with a little more edge. During a stroll in New York City today — as we all nursed our fashion hangovers — she wore an all-black Versace outfit with coordinating black croc-embossed pieces that gave the whole look a major dose of touchy-feely texture.

Lipa's latest outfit combined an oversized black leather jacket with rounded, exaggerated shoulers and a black croc-embossed leather mini that looked similar to one that Anne Hathaway wore recently. Lipa finished her look with sheer black stockings, pointy pumps, and a pair of oversized shades. She added a black bag and gold-and-diamond Tiffany and Co. Hardwear necklace to bring it all together into a master class of monochrome dressing — minus the boringness that can sometimes come with wearing one color from head-to-toe.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lipa also opted to wear all-black when she arrived at a Met Gala after-party, swapping her white gown (which had pockets!) for an allover lace look that combined skintight black bike shorts with a bra top. Of course, she added tons and tons of pearls to the look to pay homage to one of Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel signatures and even included a Chanel-logo belt to add a dose of over-the-top logomania to her ensemble. Another nod to Karl? Fingerless gloves, of course.

