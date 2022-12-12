Celebrity Dua Lipa Dua Lipa Wore the Most Confusing Combination of a Cut-out Dress and Pants Sorry, but the dress-over-pants trend is here to stay. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 12, 2022 @ 01:45PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Dua Lipa/Instagram When it comes to style, it goes without saying that Dua Lipa has got the range. One moment she's wearing a chaotic two-piece set and the next she's looking sophisticated in a regal gown. The pop star has once again showcased her expansive fashion sense the only way she knows how: Instagram photo dumps, naturally. On Sunday, Lipa shared a gallery of images and videos to her page that captured some of her recent activities. In a couple of snaps, the singer wore a very confusing look from Jade Cropper that included a purple printed dress with built-in, boot-cut pants and several midsection cutouts. She layered the piece under a slit leather wrap skirt from the designer and tied the look together with black Marni loafers and a leather duster coat. She accessorized with a black handbag, a smattering of silver rings, and matching statement earrings. Her dark hair was pulled into a high ponytail with a side-sweeping portion of hair slicked to one side. Other slides in the carousel included a make-up free selfie, a photo with musician and producer Mark Ronson, and a picture from the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball over the weekend. Dua Lipa/Instagram Dua Lipa's Most Recent Outfit Channeled Penny Lane from "Almost Famous" "* a kiss goodbye nyc ~ it’s London hometimeeeeeee," she captioned the post. Speaking of impressive range, the performer ditched her typical eclectic style for a classic little black dress paired with black stockings on Sunday. At the Capital Jingle Bell Ball in London, Lipa wore a strapless minidress with an invisible corset midsection and boning. Sheer tights peeked out from under the dress, and she finished off the look with simple matching pointy-toe pumps. She accessorized with a silver pendant necklace and a coordinating bangle.