Dua Lipa Wore the Most Confusing Combination of a Cut-out Dress and Pants

Sorry, but the dress-over-pants trend is here to stay.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
Published on December 12, 2022 @ 01:45PM
Dua Lipa Jade Cropper Dress and Pants Instagram Post December 2022
Photo:

Dua Lipa/Instagram

When it comes to style, it goes without saying that Dua Lipa has got the range. One moment she's wearing a chaotic two-piece set and the next she's looking sophisticated in a regal gown. The pop star has once again showcased her expansive fashion sense the only way she knows how: Instagram photo dumps, naturally.

On Sunday, Lipa shared a gallery of images and videos to her page that captured some of her recent activities. In a couple of snaps, the singer wore a very confusing look from Jade Cropper that included a purple printed dress with built-in, boot-cut pants and several midsection cutouts. She layered the piece under a slit leather wrap skirt from the designer and tied the look together with black Marni loafers and a leather duster coat. She accessorized with a black handbag, a smattering of silver rings, and matching statement earrings. Her dark hair was pulled into a high ponytail with a side-sweeping portion of hair slicked to one side.

Other slides in the carousel included a make-up free selfie, a photo with musician and producer Mark Ronson, and a picture from the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball over the weekend.

Dua Lipa Jade Cropper Dress and Pants Instagram Post December 2022

Dua Lipa/Instagram

"* a kiss goodbye nyc ~ it’s London hometimeeeeeee," she captioned the post.

Speaking of impressive range, the performer ditched her typical eclectic style for a classic little black dress paired with black stockings on Sunday. At the Capital Jingle Bell Ball in London, Lipa wore a strapless minidress with an invisible corset midsection and boning. Sheer tights peeked out from under the dress, and she finished off the look with simple matching pointy-toe pumps. She accessorized with a silver pendant necklace and a coordinating bangle.

