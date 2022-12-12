Dua Lipa Wore the Most Confusing Combination of a Cut-out Dress and Pants

When it comes to style, it goes without saying that Dua Lipa has got the range. One moment she's wearing a chaotic two-piece set and the next she's looking sophisticated in a regal gown. The pop star has once again showcased her expansive fashion sense the only way she knows how: Instagram photo dumps, naturally.

On Sunday, Lipa shared a gallery of images and videos to her page that captured some of her recent activities. In a couple of snaps, the singer wore a very confusing look from Jade Cropper that included a purple printed dress with built-in, boot-cut pants and several midsection cutouts. She layered the piece under a slit leather wrap skirt from the designer and tied the look together with black Marni loafers and a leather duster coat. She accessorized with a black handbag, a smattering of silver rings, and matching statement earrings. Her dark hair was pulled into a high ponytail with a side-sweeping portion of hair slicked to one side.

Other slides in the carousel included a make-up free selfie, a photo with musician and producer Mark Ronson, and a picture from the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball over the weekend.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

"* a kiss goodbye nyc ~ it’s London hometimeeeeeee," she captioned the post.

Speaking of impressive range, the performer ditched her typical eclectic style for a classic little black dress paired with black stockings on Sunday. At the Capital Jingle Bell Ball in London, Lipa wore a strapless minidress with an invisible corset midsection and boning. Sheer tights peeked out from under the dress, and she finished off the look with simple matching pointy-toe pumps. She accessorized with a silver pendant necklace and a coordinating bangle.