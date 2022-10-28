Dua Lipa Layered a Collared Minidress With the Deepest Plunge Over a Matching Maxi Skirt

Just a day after posting on Instagram dressed as a racecar driver (with a casual Givenchy spin), Dua Lipa continued her parade of Halloween looks — whether intentionally or not — by posing in a very Wednesday Addams-inspired black collared dress.

On Thursday, the singer shared a dump of photos detailing a recent trip to Japan where she explored various art exhibits in a black long-sleeved blazer minidress complete with a stark white collar and V-shaped keyhole cutout that plunged to her midriff. Adding extra length to the dress’s hemline, Lipa opted to layer the piece over a matching floor-length black skirt, which featured an unusually-placed slit that revealed the backs of her legs.

A navy blue shoulder bag, black crew socks, and simple black boots accessorized Dua’s look, and she wore her hair in beachy waves with a middle part. “Exploring Naoshima 🌙,” she captioned the post.

Lipa’s trip to Japan comes amid a busy season for the star that’s included less performing and more exploration of her other passions. In addition to headlining Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Event earlier this month, the singer also made an appearance at the Booker Prize ceremony where she spoke about the role reading plays in keeping her sane while on tour.

“Today, touring commitments take me all over the globe and life is often hectic. Sometimes just to survive, I need to adopt a tough exterior,” Lipa shared during her keynote speech. “And at these times, it is books that soften me. Good writing has the power to make people feel seen and has to tell stories that the world has ignored. We all just want to love and to be loved and to find our place in the world, and authors really help us do that.”