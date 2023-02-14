Dua Lipa's Canadian Tuxedo Included a Knee-Length Skirt and the Slouchiest Jean Jacket

While Dua Lipa is no stranger to constantly debuting fresh new outfit combinations, there’s one tried-and-true look that she’ll never not reach for: Canadian tuxedos. The proof? From teeny bikinis to the shortest camo sets, the pop star refuses to let the denim-on-denim trend die — and her latest iteration further proved why it should continue to stick around.

On Tuesday, Lipa shared a roundup of photos detailing a “weekend in the country,” according to its caption. In the first slide, the singer crouched down for a mirror pic alongside a friend dressed in the blue jean ensemble, consisting of an oversized Givenchy jean jacket and knee-length skirt set from the label's Spring-Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection. A later slide gave followers a look at how Dua decided to style the coordinating pieces — she left the jacket mostly unbuttoned with nothing underneath — while showcasing her choice of accessories: gold hoop earrings and a pair of black, knee-high Givenchy Shark Lock boots.

Instagram/DUA LIPA

Other carousel inclusions showed the star enjoying a classic English breakfast and kneeling in the grass in a red-and-white plaid dress (complete with white lace sleeve and hemline details) paired with a brown shearling-lined leather jacket and yet another pair of knee-high boots. For the second look, Dua wore her brunette hair down in a middle part and pulled back with a black barrette on either side of her face.

Lipa’s post came just days after she spent a stint in Barcelona to nurture one of her many (albeit surprising) passions: learning about natural wines. In a separate dump, the singer recapped the experience with a variety of photos and a lengthy caption.

“Spent a few days in Barcelona and other parts of Cataluña going to my favourite restaurants, making new friends and meeting some of my favourite natural winemakers,” she wrote. “A real pleasure to get to know the wonderful people and the process behind the wine that I love to enjoy and share with people that I love.”