Dua Lipa Just Wore the Tiniest Pair of Butt-Baring Booty Shorts

"Sun bum."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 @ 08:10AM
Dua Lipa
Photo:

Dua Lipa Instagram

Just when we thought micro shorts couldn't get any shorter, leave it to Dua Lipa to find the tiniest pair in hot pants history. 

On Sunday, the pop star shared several sun-filled snaps of her posing in literal booty shorts while outside in an undisclosed tropical paradise surrounded by palm trees. For the photos, Dua went braless underneath a ribbed white tank top, which she teamed with a pair of itty-bitty camel suede shorts that bared the bottom of her butt cheeks (even by Dua's standards, they were short) and included a matching belt.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Instagram

She accessorized with a silver wristwatch, tiny hoop earrings that climbed up her ear, and a diamond pinky ring. Her dark brunette hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part, and she combined her sun-kissed skin with rosy cheeks and a matte pink lip. 

"sun bum ☀️," Dua cheekily captioned her post. 

While this wasn't the first time Dua has sported a pair of short shorts, these definitely were the smallest. And that's saying a lot, because back in May 2022, her shorts were cut so high that they looked like underwear. Her burgundy, orange, and green striped shorts were part of a matching set from Lacoste, and also featured a coordinating shrunken polo top with neon-trimmed sleeves. Mismatched accessories — including green-framed sunglasses, a gold chain belt, and black cowboy boots — completed her outfit. 

Related Articles
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Take on Fall Knits Includes a Tiny Crochet Bikini
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Showed Off Her Tan Lines in a Barely-There Bikini
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Kids Colored All Over Her Expensive Jeans
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore a Tiny Crop Top With an Even Tinier Pair of Micro Shorts
Jennifer Lawrence Just Inspired Me to Make These Easy but Ultra-Chic Pants the Hero of My Fall Uniform
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the 1 Thing That’ll Take Any Outfit From Basic to Elevated
Cindy Crawford LOTD
Cindy Crawford Wore the Risqué Pants Meghan Markle and Gisele Bündchen Like, Too
Kendall Jenner 818 Yacht
Kendall Jenner's Coastal Cowgirl 'Fit Included an Itty-Bitty Bikini and a Straw Hat
LOTD 8/24: SofÃ­a Vergara Put Her Own Spin on the Fall Pants Salma Hayek Also Owns
Sofía Vergara Put Her Own Spin on the Fall Pants Salma Hayek Also Owns
dua lipa statement necklace
Dua Lipa Just Made a Convincing Case for the Return of Everyone's Least Favorite Jewelry Trend
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Paired Her Plunging Swimsuit With Towering Patent Leather Platform Heels
Jennifer Lopez Blonde Highlights
Jennifer Lopez Just Made Car Selfies Cool Again While Debuting New Blonde Highlights
Dua Lipa fringe dress IG
Dua Lipa's Fashion Muppet Dress Is an Instant Party
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Most Practical Version of a LBD
Dua Lipa Sheer Bedazzled Dress 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere
Dua Lipa Rang in Her 28th Birthday While Wearing the Tiniest Mesh Gucci Bra
dua lipa blue coverup
Dua Lipa’s Totally See-Through Swimsuit Cover-Up Doubles as Clubwear
Gwyneth Paltrow 2019 Met Gala
Gwyneth Paltrow's OOTD Roundup Included the Most Unexpected Shoe Choice