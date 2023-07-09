Dua Lipa's Baby Pink Thigh-High Boots Are Barbiecore at Its Best

A Barbie girl through and through.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 9, 2023 @ 11:09AM
Dua Lipa
Photo:

Dua Lipa Instagram

Today is the world premiere of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, and to celebrate, Dua Lipa, who is also one of the film's stars, is pulling out her best Barbiecore fashion for the occasion. 

On Sunday, the pop star put her personal stamp on the hot pink trend with her latest photo dump on Instagram. Posing on a balcony with palm trees in the background and sunshine streaming into every shot, Dua wore a pink crushed velvet minidress that featured a twisted keyhole cutout at the neckline. She paired the swingy sleeveless dress with a braided silver metallic Bottega Veneta handbag, chunky hoops, and a bold red manicure. But the most Barbie thing about her outfit had to be her baby pink thigh-high boots, which included a curved heel and an intricate woven pattern.   

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Instagram

Dua finished off her all-pink outfit with matching glam — including rosy cheeks and a berry lip — and she pulled her dark brunette hair back into a bun-ponytail hybrid.

"come on barbie let’s go party 💞🌴," she wrote in the caption of her post. 

Back in April, Dua announced that she would be joining the cast of Barbie (her first major acting role) after sharing a photo of her movie poster on Instagram. "This Barbie is a mermaid," she captioned a snapshot of herself sporting a blue wig, blue eyeshadow, and a matching iridescent bikini top. Lipa also wrote an original song for the movie's soundtrack, titled "Dance The Night."

Related Articles
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Take on Tourist Fashion Is Anything But Tacky
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz
Selena Gomez's Smocked Swimsuit Featured High-Cut Sides and a Plunging Back
Kim Kardashian 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Join the 'Barbie' Dream House in a Pink Bikini and Mesh Pants
Dua Lipa July 7 Instagram Vacation Roundup
Dua Lipa Is Enjoying Island Life in Tiny Bikinis and a Cut-Out Cover-Up
Keke Palmer 2023 Met Gala
Keke Palmer Wore a Sheer Thong Bodysuit Dress and She Knows She Looks Good
Kaia Gerber Valentino Paris Show
Kaia Gerber Opened the Valentino Couture Show in a Quintessential Model Off-Duty Look Sans Bra
Salma Hayek arrives for the 2023 Met Gala
Salma Hayek Celebrated National Bikini Day the Only Way You Can
Florence Pugh Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week Sheer Lilac Dress and Pink Buzzcut
Florence Pugh's Take On Summer Pastels Included a Totally Sheer Lilac Dress and a Pink Buzzcut
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP
Kourtney Kardashian Hot Pink Bikini
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Bump in a Teeny-Tiny Hot Pink Bikini
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Wore Nothing But a Plunging Red Bra in a Set of Bedroom Selfies on Instagram
Selena Gomez Versace IG
Selena Gomez Just Wore All Versace Everything by the Pool
Margot Robbie Barbie Versace Sydney
Margot Robbie Is in Her '90s Supermodel Era Thanks to Vintage Versace
Ryan Gosling 2023 Blue Suit Pink Button Down 'Barbie' Canadian Press in Toronto, Ontario
Ryan Gosling Is Full-On Kenning Right Now
Margot Robbie wears a pink polka dot Barbiecore outfit, one of many Barbie looks Margot Robbie has worn to promote the Barbie movie.
Margot Robbie's Barbie-est Barbie Press Tour Looks
Kendall Jenner "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show
Kendall Jenner Just Entered the Quiet Luxury Chat With a Keyhole Cutout Dress and Loafers in Paris