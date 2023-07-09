Dua Lipa's Baby Pink Thigh-High Boots Are Barbiecore at Its Best

Today is the world premiere of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, and to celebrate, Dua Lipa, who is also one of the film's stars, is pulling out her best Barbiecore fashion for the occasion.



On Sunday, the pop star put her personal stamp on the hot pink trend with her latest photo dump on Instagram. Posing on a balcony with palm trees in the background and sunshine streaming into every shot, Dua wore a pink crushed velvet minidress that featured a twisted keyhole cutout at the neckline. She paired the swingy sleeveless dress with a braided silver metallic Bottega Veneta handbag, chunky hoops, and a bold red manicure. But the most Barbie thing about her outfit had to be her baby pink thigh-high boots, which included a curved heel and an intricate woven pattern.

Dua Lipa Instagram

Dua finished off her all-pink outfit with matching glam — including rosy cheeks and a berry lip — and she pulled her dark brunette hair back into a bun-ponytail hybrid.

"come on barbie let’s go party 💞🌴," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Back in April, Dua announced that she would be joining the cast of Barbie (her first major acting role) after sharing a photo of her movie poster on Instagram. "This Barbie is a mermaid," she captioned a snapshot of herself sporting a blue wig, blue eyeshadow, and a matching iridescent bikini top. Lipa also wrote an original song for the movie's soundtrack, titled "Dance The Night."