Dua Lipa Wore a Plaid Dress in the Most Underrated Christmas Color

An updated take on holiday plaids.

Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on November 27, 2022 @ 02:10PM
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Instagram

Leave it to Dua Lipa to put an ultra-chic spin on holiday plaids. 

On Sunday, the pop star, who was born in London to Kosovar-Albanian parents, shared the exciting news that she has recently been granted Albanian citizenship by the country's president Bajram Begaj. With the momentous occasion falling right in between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Dua seemingly got into the holiday spirit and wore a dress in a festive plaid print. But rather than red and green checks, the singer wore an asymmetric take on the pattern in one of the most underrated Christmas colors — blue — as well as, burgundy. 

Dua's dress featured long sleeves that flared out around the cuffs and ruching at the bust. She completed the look with white pointed-toe boots and a matching mesh handbag with a brass handle across the top. Her glam was toned down compared to her usual beauty look, and consisted of sleek straight hair with a middle part, a dark pink lip, and glowing skin. 

"Thank you President Bajram Begaj and Mayor @erionveliaj for this honour ~ got my Albanian citizenship!!," she captioned the slideshow of snapshots from her official citizenship ceremony at City Hall, where the president praised the pop star for bringing awareness to Albania through her music. “It is an indescribable great joy with such acceptance, love and everything,” Lipa said, before taking her passport photo and providing her fingerprints. 

Dua was granted citizenship ahead of Albania's 110th anniversary of independence from the Ottoman Empire, and to celebrate, she will cap off her Future Nostalgia World Tour at Tirana's Skanderbeg Square on Monday. 

