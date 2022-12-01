Dua Lipa Paired a Vibrant Leather Trench Coat With the Most Dangerous Accessory

While Dua Lipa is known for delivering looks that expertly combine style with comfort, her latest look offered up a fresh — but no less fashionable — take by fusing style with ... self-defense?

On Wednesday, the pop star hit the streets of New York City before attending the 36th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in a gorgeous cobalt blue leather trench coat from Luar’s Spring 2023 collection. Layering the statement piece over a silky black maxi dress, which featured a large, chest-baring keyhole cutout, Dua finished the look with black ankle socks and a pair of sneakers from her collaboration with Puma.

That wasn’t all she wore, however. In addition to accessorizing with a pair of blingy earrings and a smattering of silver rings, Lipa sported a blue fuzzy, heart-shaped purse that featured a silver chain handle and sharp silver spikes all around the bag’s perimeter. She finished by matching a silvery-blue eyeshadow to her mid-week OOTN (outfit of the night) and by slicking her hair into a braided ponytail.

The singer’s outing came the same day that she graced the cover of Variety’s latest issue alongside her friend and legendary musician Elton John. For the shoot, Lipa wore a sleek and sexy black maxi dress that featured a diagonal sheer panel, while John donned a bedazzled navy suit. In the accompanying interview, Dua touched on what it was like performing her collaboration with Elton, “Cold Heart,” during his final show in North America last month.

“When we recorded ‘Cold Heart,’ we had no idea of the life it would have — what a privilege for that first performance to be at his final show in North America,” Dua said. “I could have never imagined a night like this — it reminded me to never stop dreaming.”