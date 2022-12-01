Dua Lipa Paired a Vibrant Leather Trench Coat With the Most Dangerous Accessory

Self-defense, but make it fashion.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 @ 11:42AM
Dua Lipa blue trench coat new york city
Photo:

Getty Images

While Dua Lipa is known for delivering looks that expertly combine style with comfort, her latest look offered up a fresh — but no less fashionable — take by fusing style with ... self-defense?

On Wednesday, the pop star hit the streets of New York City before attending the 36th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in a gorgeous cobalt blue leather trench coat from Luar’s Spring 2023 collection. Layering the statement piece over a silky black maxi dress, which featured a large, chest-baring keyhole cutout, Dua finished the look with black ankle socks and a pair of sneakers from her collaboration with Puma.

That wasn’t all she wore, however. In addition to accessorizing with a pair of blingy earrings and a smattering of silver rings, Lipa sported a blue fuzzy, heart-shaped purse that featured a silver chain handle and sharp silver spikes all around the bag’s perimeter. She finished by matching a silvery-blue eyeshadow to her mid-week OOTN (outfit of the night) and by slicking her hair into a braided ponytail.

The singer’s outing came the same day that she graced the cover of Variety’s latest issue alongside her friend and legendary musician Elton John. For the shoot, Lipa wore a sleek and sexy black maxi dress that featured a diagonal sheer panel, while John donned a bedazzled navy suit. In the accompanying interview, Dua touched on what it was like performing her collaboration with Elton, “Cold Heart,” during his final show in North America last month.

“When we recorded ‘Cold Heart,’ we had no idea of the life it would have — what a privilege for that first performance to be at his final show in North America,” Dua said. “I could have never imagined a night like this — it reminded me to never stop dreaming.”

Related Articles
Dua Lipa Disney+ "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium" Yellow Brick Road Event
Dua Lipa Wore a One-Shoulder Gown With Opera Gloves and the Most Dramatic Train
Jenna Dewan Green Velvet Suit Disney+ "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium"
Jenna Dewan Took Holiday Dressing to the Next Level in a Velvet Green Suit Sans Top
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Paired Red-Hot Knee-High Boots With a Personalized Thong
Card Placeholder Image
Dua Lipa Paired the Tiniest Bra Top With the Most Chaotic Low-Rise Skirt
Dua Lipa Bedazzled Bra Top
Dua Lipa Rang In Her 27th Birthday Wearing the Tiniest Bedazzled Bra
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Continued Her Parade of Birthday Looks With a Skin-Tight Leather Flame Gown
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Latest Chaotic Look Took Leather on Leather to a Whole New Level
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Paired the Tiniest Low-Rise Sequin Skirt With a Theater Kid Staple
Emily Ratajkowski Swarovski holiday event
The Front of Emily Ratajkowski’s Plunging Holiday Dress Was Completely See-Through
Ask The Experts: Winter Trends
8 Winter Fashion Trends to Wear This Season, According to Professional Stylists
Dua Lipa Black Plunging Dress Balcony Photo Instagram
Dua Lipa's Latest Look Is Dripping in '90s Glamour
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Canary Yellow Knit Set Capitalized on the Last Days of Summer
Dua Lipa in Japan
Dua Lipa Wore a Strapless Bodysuit With Nothing But Thigh-High Latex Boots
dua lipa neon green catsuit
Dua Lipa Paired a Holographic Micro Mini Skort With a Major Dadcore Essential
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Looked Pretty in Pink While Wearing a Nylon Crop Top and Matching Short-Shorts
Dua Lipa at Jacquemus Wedding
Dua Lipa Wore a Sheer White Dress and Matching Underwear to a Wedding in France