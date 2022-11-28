Dua Lipa Matched Her Super-Cozy Fall Outfit to the Albanian Flag

The country is celebrating 110 years of independence and she's celebrating her new Albanian citizenship.

Published on November 28, 2022 @ 12:26PM
Dua Lipa with Albanian Flag
After touring the globe for what seems like a lifetime and a half, Dua Lipa is wrapping up her Future Nostalgia World Tour in her home country of Albania. After celebrating her new Albanian citizenship, the singer shared a gallery of images on Instagram wearing the colors of the Albanian flag: red and black. She paired a super plush knit dress with sheer black stockings and shiny red shoes, paying homage to the nation while still serving signature Dua style.

The dress featured a deep-V neckline and scalloped hem, with plenty of crisscross ribbing and texture throughout. She paired the simple black dress with a coordinating cardigan and red pointy-toe shoes with an ankle strap.

"110 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE 🇦🇱 so happy to be in Tirana, Albania ~ as the newest citizen 😝 to perform for you all tonight," she captioned the carousel. "THE FINAL FUTURE NOSTALGIA SHOW 🇦🇱❤️👐🏼 menxi po pres me ju paaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Lipa was born in London to immigrant Albanian parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa, who are from Kosovo. At Dua's citizenship ceremony, President Bajram Begaj noted that she had made efforts to spread Albanians’ fame internationally. Together with her father, Dua established the Sunny Hill Foundation in 2016, which raises funds for people experiencing financial difficulties. The organization plans annual concerts held in Kosovo to bring awareness and raise money for those in need.

“It is an indescribable great joy with such acceptance, love, and everything,” Lipa said at the ceremony, which included her applying for an Albanian passport.

