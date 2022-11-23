Dua Lipa Wore a One-Shoulder Gown With Opera Gloves and the Most Dramatic Train

The singer walked the "Yellow Brick Road" red carpet to celebrate Elton John.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 @ 10:46AM
Dua Lipa Disney+ "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium" Yellow Brick Road Event
Photo:

Getty Images

Dua Lipa may know a thing or two about bringing high-fashion drama when dressing for a red carpet (or in this case, a yellow brick road), but she somehow managed to push the envelope even further while celebrating one of the biggest names in music (and her close friend) over the weekend. 

On Tuesday, the singer shared one of her signature photo dumps on Instagram detailing an evening spent honoring Elton John at the last show of his farewell tour at Dodger Stadium. In the post, which was aptly captioned, “#eltonjohnfarewelltour,” Lipa posed in a stunning black one-shoulder column gown that featured a waist-cinching detail and a floor-sweeping train attached to her hip. 

Long, black opera gloves and silver drop earrings completed the look, and Lipa wore her hair down pin-straight with a middle part. Lipa also included a photo of her watching the concert with the audience — where she changed into an Elton John graphic T-shirt and a blingy snake choker — and lounging in the car in a matching pink zip-up hoodie and shorts set.

Lipa, who shared the post just days after she took the stage alongside the legendary musician to sing their hit “Cold Heart” on Sunday night, also took time to express her gratitude for the milestone moment earlier in the week.

“To my most magical friend @eltonjohn thank you for keeping the dream alive!!!” Dua captioned photos of the pair on stage. “It was an honor, a privilege, and a joy to share the stage with you last night on your last show at the Dodgers Stadium. Thank you for everything, forever and always. I love you!!! Still taking this all in…. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

Related Articles
Jenna Dewan Green Velvet Suit Disney+ "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium"
Jenna Dewan Took Holiday Dressing to the Next Level in a Velvet Green Suit Sans Top
Dua Lipa Australian Beach Colorful Set Instagram
Dua Lipa's Colorful, Mermaidcore Three-Piece Set Featured a Faux Thong
Dua Lipa in Japan
Dua Lipa Wore a Strapless Bodysuit With Nothing But Thigh-High Latex Boots
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Paired Red-Hot Knee-High Boots With a Personalized Thong
Dua lipa Dalmatian print dress
Dua Lipa Just Channeled 101 Dalmatians — And It Wasn't Even for Halloween
Dua Lipa Racing Halloween Costume
Dua Lipa’s Functional Halloween Costume Included a Designer Racing Set and the Most Chaotic Bodysuit
Kylie Jenner Thierry Mugler Exhibition sheer catsuit
Kylie Jenner Layered a Completely See-Through Catsuit Over Nothing But a Black Thong
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Pre-Runway Look Included Leather Pants-Boots and the Longest Opera Gloves
Dua Lipa Booker Prize 2022
Dua Lipa Paired Logomania Gloves With a Velvety Puffy Corset Dress
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Wore a Miniskirt Version of the Canadian Tuxedo in the Most Controversial Print
Card Placeholder Image
Dua Lipa Paired the Tiniest Bra Top With the Most Chaotic Low-Rise Skirt
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Continued Her Parade of Birthday Looks With a Skin-Tight Leather Flame Gown
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Canary Yellow Knit Set Capitalized on the Last Days of Summer
Dua Lipa Two Friends On Couch Instagram Wedding Guest
Dua Lipa Just Wore White to a Wedding
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Paired the Tiniest Low-Rise Sequin Skirt With a Theater Kid Staple
Dua Lipa Corset Gloves Tea Cup Dinner Table Instagram
Dua Lipa's Cropped Corset Top Came With Matching Cut-out Opera Gloves