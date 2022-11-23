Dua Lipa Wore a One-Shoulder Gown With Opera Gloves and the Most Dramatic Train

Dua Lipa may know a thing or two about bringing high-fashion drama when dressing for a red carpet (or in this case, a yellow brick road), but she somehow managed to push the envelope even further while celebrating one of the biggest names in music (and her close friend) over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the singer shared one of her signature photo dumps on Instagram detailing an evening spent honoring Elton John at the last show of his farewell tour at Dodger Stadium. In the post, which was aptly captioned, “#eltonjohnfarewelltour,” Lipa posed in a stunning black one-shoulder column gown that featured a waist-cinching detail and a floor-sweeping train attached to her hip.

Long, black opera gloves and silver drop earrings completed the look, and Lipa wore her hair down pin-straight with a middle part. Lipa also included a photo of her watching the concert with the audience — where she changed into an Elton John graphic T-shirt and a blingy snake choker — and lounging in the car in a matching pink zip-up hoodie and shorts set.

Lipa, who shared the post just days after she took the stage alongside the legendary musician to sing their hit “Cold Heart” on Sunday night, also took time to express her gratitude for the milestone moment earlier in the week.

“To my most magical friend @eltonjohn thank you for keeping the dream alive!!!” Dua captioned photos of the pair on stage. “It was an honor, a privilege, and a joy to share the stage with you last night on your last show at the Dodgers Stadium. Thank you for everything, forever and always. I love you!!! Still taking this all in…. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”