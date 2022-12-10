Dua Lipa Dialed Up the Drama in a Black Cutout Gown with a Crystalized Halter Strap

There may only be weeks left in 2022, but the year's goth-glam trend is still going strong. Just look at Dua Lipa, who attended the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in an outfit that epitomized the popular style.



At the event, the pop star looked like a glam Morticia Addams while walking the red carpet in a black floor-length gown with a strappy bodice and a dramatic train that pooled at her feet. On top, a crystal-encrusted halter strap wrapped around Dua's neck, while plain black ones tied around her shoulders and upper arms, as well as a thicker strip of fabric that plunged down the middle of the gown's chest cutout.



Adding to the vampy aesthetic was a pair of black heeled sandals with squared toes and her beauty look — which included bombshell waves that tumbled over one shoulder, dark eye makeup, and porcelain skin.

Dua recently wrapped up her Future Nostalgia tour, but she still has plenty to keep her busy. In addition to her Service 95 newsletter and At Your Service podcast, the singer is working on her third album. "I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive," she said about the creative process while speaking to Variety. "So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me."



She continued, “The album is different — it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense — but I think we’ll just have to wait.”