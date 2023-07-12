Dua Lipa's Latest 'Barbie' Look Includes a Super-High Ponytail and All Versace Everything

After shutting the pink carpet down at Barbie's Los Angeles premiere in a shimmering, glitzy silver see-through gown, Dua Lipa upped the fashion ante at the film's European debut in London today. For the occasion, which rolled out the pink carpet again for the movie's cast — Dua plays a mermaid in the film, which hits theaters on July 21 — the superstar singer wore the most standout pieces from her collaboration with Versace, which was released earlier this year with a seaside runway show in Cannes, France.

Lipa wore a shimmering, allover crystal-embellished gown with Greek key-shaped chain straps and a pattern that included flowers and butterflies. The butterflies also featured on her lace-up heels and her over-the-top chunky choker alongside the brand's signature Medusa-head motif. Lipa finished the look off with a sky-high polished ponytail in keeping with the Barbie vibes and kept her makeup clean with big brows and super-long lashes. She was also decked out in most of the other jewelry pieces from the La Vacanza collab, including chunky Medusa earrings and a statement bracelet.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In addition to being featured in the film, Lipa contributed to the movie's soundtrack with the song "Dance the Night Away," which also had a very Barbie music video full of stars from the film and a slew of Versace pieces (and roller skates). The soundtrack is just as buzzy as the movie, it seems, with tracks from K-pop sensation Fifty Fifty, Nicki Minaj, and even a song from Ryan Gosling called "I'm Just Ken." It's already available to stream, so fans can blast the tunes while they prep for the movie's big premiere.

