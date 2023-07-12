Dua Lipa's Latest 'Barbie' Look Includes a Super-High Ponytail and All Versace Everything

From head to toe, this Barbie is covered in butterflies.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 @ 01:44PM
Dua Lipa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Photo:

Samir Hussein/WireImage

After shutting the pink carpet down at Barbie's Los Angeles premiere in a shimmering, glitzy silver see-through gown, Dua Lipa upped the fashion ante at the film's European debut in London today. For the occasion, which rolled out the pink carpet again for the movie's cast — Dua plays a mermaid in the film, which hits theaters on July 21 — the superstar singer wore the most standout pieces from her collaboration with Versace, which was released earlier this year with a seaside runway show in Cannes, France.

Lipa wore a shimmering, allover crystal-embellished gown with Greek key-shaped chain straps and a pattern that included flowers and butterflies. The butterflies also featured on her lace-up heels and her over-the-top chunky choker alongside the brand's signature Medusa-head motif. Lipa finished the look off with a sky-high polished ponytail in keeping with the Barbie vibes and kept her makeup clean with big brows and super-long lashes. She was also decked out in most of the other jewelry pieces from the La Vacanza collab, including chunky Medusa earrings and a statement bracelet.

Dua Lipa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In addition to being featured in the film, Lipa contributed to the movie's soundtrack with the song "Dance the Night Away," which also had a very Barbie music video full of stars from the film and a slew of Versace pieces (and roller skates). The soundtrack is just as buzzy as the movie, it seems, with tracks from K-pop sensation Fifty Fifty, Nicki Minaj, and even a song from Ryan Gosling called "I'm Just Ken." It's already available to stream, so fans can blast the tunes while they prep for the movie's big premiere.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Hailey Bieber Has Jumped On the 'Barbie' Bandwagon in a Plunging Pink Halter Dress
billie eilish arrives for the 2023 Met Gala
Billie Eilish Looks Unrecognizable With a Blonde, Barbie-Approved Ponytail
Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie"
How to Get Margot Robbie's Barbie Blonde Hair Color
Shay Mitchell at the Barbie premiere
Shay Mitchell Went '60s Mod With Her Makeup at the 'Barbie' Premiere
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, two of the best-dressed celebrities on the Barbie Movie red carpet pose together at the Barbie movie premiere.
The Best-Dressed Celebs at the Barbie World Premiere in L.A.
America Ferrera at the premiere of "Barbie"
America Ferrera Channeled a "Strong Warrior" with Her Bun at the Barbie Premiere
Margot Robbie Dance Scene in 'Barbie' Production Still
It's Official: 'Barbie' "Lives Up to the Hype"
Issa Rae at the Barbie premiere
Issa Rae's Barbie Premiere Makeup Was an Ode to the Classic Doll
Issa Rae 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere Pink Dress
Issa Rae Wore a Deliciously Pink Velvet Dress With the Biggest Bow and Keyhole Cutout
dua lipa 'barbie' premiere
Dua Lipa's Totally See-Through Bedazzled Gown (and Crystal-Covered Thong) Has Us Gasping for Air
ryan gosling 'barbie' premiere
Ryan Gosling's Barbie Premiere Jewelry Was a Sneaky Shout-Out to Eva Mendes
alexandra shipp barbie premiere
Alexandra Shipp's 'Barbie' Premiere Gown Showed Off Her Glitzy Black Bra
Greta Gerwig 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere Pink Valentino
Greta Gerwig Finally Wore Pink to the 'Barbie' Premiere
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Baby Pink Thigh-High Boots Are Barbiecore at Its Best
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Take on Tourist Fashion Is Anything But Tacky
Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Photocall at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
Margot Robbie Wore a Patterned Pucci Minidress to Pay Homage to the Highest Selling Barbie of All Time