Celebrity Dua Lipa Dua Lipa's Latest 'Barbie' Look Includes a Super-High Ponytail and All Versace Everything From head to toe, this Barbie is covered in butterflies. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 @ 01:44PM Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage After shutting the pink carpet down at Barbie's Los Angeles premiere in a shimmering, glitzy silver see-through gown, Dua Lipa upped the fashion ante at the film's European debut in London today. For the occasion, which rolled out the pink carpet again for the movie's cast — Dua plays a mermaid in the film, which hits theaters on July 21 — the superstar singer wore the most standout pieces from her collaboration with Versace, which was released earlier this year with a seaside runway show in Cannes, France. Lipa wore a shimmering, allover crystal-embellished gown with Greek key-shaped chain straps and a pattern that included flowers and butterflies. The butterflies also featured on her lace-up heels and her over-the-top chunky choker alongside the brand's signature Medusa-head motif. Lipa finished the look off with a sky-high polished ponytail in keeping with the Barbie vibes and kept her makeup clean with big brows and super-long lashes. She was also decked out in most of the other jewelry pieces from the La Vacanza collab, including chunky Medusa earrings and a statement bracelet. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Dua Lipa's Totally See-Through Bedazzled Gown (and Crystal-Covered Thong) Has Us Gasping for Air In addition to being featured in the film, Lipa contributed to the movie's soundtrack with the song "Dance the Night Away," which also had a very Barbie music video full of stars from the film and a slew of Versace pieces (and roller skates). The soundtrack is just as buzzy as the movie, it seems, with tracks from K-pop sensation Fifty Fifty, Nicki Minaj, and even a song from Ryan Gosling called "I'm Just Ken." It's already available to stream, so fans can blast the tunes while they prep for the movie's big premiere.