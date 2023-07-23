Dua Lipa's Slinky Summer Halter-Neck Dress Was Completely Backless

Sizzle, sizzle!

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on July 23, 2023 @ 12:04PM
Dua Lipa
Photo:

Dua Lipa Instagram

Just about anything Dua Lipa wears is summer style goals - from her vast collection of tiny bikinis to her take on vaca-ready tourist fashion. But her latest look spoke to the season in a way her other outfits haven't before.   

On Sunday, the pop star seamlessly summerified her ensemble while stepping out for a late-night gelato in Milan, wearing a slinky halter-neck dress in a silvery silk fabric. From behind, it was completely backless and scooped down to her lower spine, and offered that easy, breezy feeling of a sundress without appearing too casual. She added a stealth-wealth twist to her outfit with a pair of black loafers and a gold wristwatch, and finished accessorizing with a matching black patent leather handbag, silver earrings, and a smattering of rings. 

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Instagram

Ensuring her bare back was the focal point of her look, Dua slicked her dark hair into a glossy, high-swinging ponytail, and paired her dewy summer skin with pink lips.

"the salted pistachio gelato lasted a good 30 secs," she wrote in the caption, referencing the half-eaten cone in her hand. 

A day earlier, Dua shared a second photo dump of "camera roll randoms" on Instagram. In one photo, she paired a long-sleeved striped polo shirt with a denim miniskirt that was cut at an angle, and in another, the singer-slash-actress wore a see-through white crochet top with ultra-thin spaghetti straps. Other photos included a behind-the-scenes snap of the entire Barbie cast and a makeup-free selfie from bed.

Related Articles
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Denim Bra and Low-Rise Jean Skirt Is Straight Off the Givenchy Runway
Dua lipa Puma
Dua Lipa's New Puma Campaign Remixes a Jersey for Real Life
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Take on Tourist Fashion Is Anything But Tacky
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Baby Pink Thigh-High Boots Are Barbiecore at Its Best
Kendall Jenner in a black velvet blazer and white tee
Kendall Jenner's Best Outfits Throughout the Years
The Best Midi Dresses of for Easy, Effortless Style
The 17 Best Midi Dresses of 2023 for an Easy, Effortless Style
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore Two Very Different Takes on Lingerie Dressing in 24 Hours
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Shimmering, Shredded Backless Mini Dress
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Completely Sheer Micro Minidress Showed Off a Pair of High-Cut Underwear
Dua lipa Milan Fashion Week
Dua Lipa Wore a Completely Sheer Lace Catsuit
Kendall Jenner Birthday
Kendall Jenner's Best Spring/Summer 2014 Fashion Week Looks
Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace Versace High Summer "La Vacanza" Collection
Dua Lipa Co-Designed Versace's Next Collection
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Deconstructed Strapless Sweater Dress With Towering Platform Boots Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala
Best Places to Buy Swimsuits of 2023
We Found the 26 Best Online Retailers of 2023 to Buy Swimsuits
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala
Dua Lipa's Stringy, Mermaidcore-Approved Bikini Was Covered in Sequins
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala
Dua Lipa Looks So Dewy in a Rare Makeup-Free Selfie