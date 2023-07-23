Dua Lipa's Slinky Summer Halter-Neck Dress Was Completely Backless

Just about anything Dua Lipa wears is summer style goals - from her vast collection of tiny bikinis to her take on vaca-ready tourist fashion. But her latest look spoke to the season in a way her other outfits haven't before.



On Sunday, the pop star seamlessly summerified her ensemble while stepping out for a late-night gelato in Milan, wearing a slinky halter-neck dress in a silvery silk fabric. From behind, it was completely backless and scooped down to her lower spine, and offered that easy, breezy feeling of a sundress without appearing too casual. She added a stealth-wealth twist to her outfit with a pair of black loafers and a gold wristwatch, and finished accessorizing with a matching black patent leather handbag, silver earrings, and a smattering of rings.



Dua Lipa Instagram

Ensuring her bare back was the focal point of her look, Dua slicked her dark hair into a glossy, high-swinging ponytail, and paired her dewy summer skin with pink lips.

"the salted pistachio gelato lasted a good 30 secs," she wrote in the caption, referencing the half-eaten cone in her hand.

A day earlier, Dua shared a second photo dump of "camera roll randoms" on Instagram. In one photo, she paired a long-sleeved striped polo shirt with a denim miniskirt that was cut at an angle, and in another, the singer-slash-actress wore a see-through white crochet top with ultra-thin spaghetti straps. Other photos included a behind-the-scenes snap of the entire Barbie cast and a makeup-free selfie from bed.