Dua Lipa Is Set to Make Her Acting Debut in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

Dua Lipa is officially a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. The bona fide It girl that gives us dreamy vacation wardrobes, endless Instagram dumps, and hit pop songs on repeat, is making the leap to the big screen.

Announcing the big news on her Instagram Tuesday, the pop star revealed she is set to join the cast of Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated, live-action Barbie film (in theaters starting July 21) alongside Margot Robbie, who will star as the iconic doll, and Ryan Gosling taking on the role of Ken.



In the new movie poster, Dua wore a mermaid ensemble, including a sparkly shell bra paired with a matching shimmery scaled skirt, a long, vibrant blue wig, cobalt eye shadow, pearl hoop earrings, and a beaded necklace. Lipa captioned the post, "this Barbie is a mermaid!!"

The movie will mark Lipa's acting debut on the big screen. And according the Daily Mail, Lipa is also allegedly recording a new hit song exclusively for the film's soundtrack, though she has yet to confirm the rumor. She is also slated to appear in the upcoming, star-studded film Argylle, expected to premiere sometime this year, though the initial release date has already been pushed back.

Dua's breakout role in Barbie comes amid a fashionable few days for the star, who recently took her photo dumps to the U.K. Braving some chilly weather, Dua swapped her itty-bitty bikini attire for a bundled-up look that included a ribbed red plaid mock-neck sweater with a coordinating pair of footed leggings. For extra coziness, she wrapped another patterned sweater around her waist and layered a black Burberry coat over the entire outfit.

