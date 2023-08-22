Dua Lipa Rang in Her 28th Birthday While Wearing the Tiniest Mesh Gucci Bra

The rave-ready look also included a sheer bolero.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 @ 02:39PM
Dua Lipa Sheer Bedazzled Dress 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

Forget birthday suits — Dua Lipa has a different go-to uniform when it comes to ringing in another trip around the sun: tiny designer bras. In case you're in need of a little refreshing, the singer marked her 27th with a barely-there bedazzled Marc Jacobs bra, and this year, she celebrated her special day in a sheer Gucci bralette.

On Tuesday, the pop star shared an Instagram photo dump (in true Dua style) chock-full of selfies showing off her chaotic (in the best way) bday 'fit. For the festivities, Lipa wore a small black mesh Gucci bra, emblazoned with the designer's signature double-G logo print, under a sheer, long-sleeve red bolero and super baggy lilac-colored cargo pants with crystal embellishments and silver chain detail.

Dua Lipa Sheer Gucci Bra Birthday Outfit Instagram

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Lipa accessorized with a massive statement choker made of layered strands of pearls and silver dangling charms, matching earrings, a collection of coordinating rings, a metallic silver baguette bag, and red shield-style sunglasses.

Her straight raven hair was pushed behind her ears with a middle part, and a winged eyeliner, dewy complexion, and mauve lip completed her glam beat. In the first image, Lipa posed and stared off into the distance while other photos gave followers a closer glimpse at her ensemble. In one slide, she was joined by her pal Sarah Lysander Svendby Carter who wore her hair in spiral curls and was clad in a black lace bustier and baggy jeans.

Dua Lipa Sheer Gucci Bra Birthday Outfit Instagram

Dua Lipa/Instagram
Dua Lipa Sheer Gucci Bra Birthday Outfit Instagram

Dua Lipa/Instagram

"Raving into my 28th year 👾," she captioned the post. "thank you for the birthday wishes~"

It appears that her birthday (Aug. 22) celebrations are taking place in Ibiza. Yesterday, the fashion icon offered a glimpse at another OOTD that could easily go from poolside to club-bound in an instant. She paired a see-through minidress with a blue bikini and the chunkiest metallic platforms. "Ibiza ritual 🐬," she wrote alongside the gallery.

Related Articles
Salma Hayek Plunging Sculptural Purple Gown 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Salma Hayek Made a Case for Endless Summer in a Purple Bikini and See-Through Coverup
dua lipa blue coverup
Dua Lipa’s Totally See-Through Swimsuit Cover-Up Doubles as Clubwear
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Thong Bikini While Hanging Out in the Kitchen
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Gave a Sweet Sartorial Nod to Ben Affleck While Posing Topless in the Bathtub
Dua Lipa Vacation Instagram Photo Dump August 2023
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer, Floor-Length Gown to the Beach
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Said "No One" Would Dress Her for Her First Red Carpet in 1996
Emily Ratajkowski Orange Bodysuit and Micro-Miniskirt August 2023 New York City
Emily Ratajkowski's Micro-Miniskirt and Bodysuit Combo Created Peekaboo Hip Cutouts
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a T-Shirt Bearing a Love Poem on Ben Affleck's Birthday
Dua Lipa IG
Dua Lipa's White-Hot Shipwreck Outfit Has a Super-Unexpected Stringy Detail
Selena Gomez Lemon Dress
Selena Gomez Matched Her Limoncello Sundress to Her Citrusy Handbag
Halle Berry in White Dress With Rosette Collar at 2023 Oscars
Halle Berry Celebrated Her 57th Birthday With a Barbiecore Outfit and So Many Selfies
Irina Shayk Tennis
Irina Shayk Hit the Tennis Court in the Most Impractical Pair of Shoes
Olivia Rodrigo at Disney+ "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 3 Premiere
Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore This Controversial “Ugly” Shoe That Dua Lipa Also Loves
Dua Lipa Greek Getaway
Dua Lipa Played Backgammon Seaside in a Crochet Rosette Minidress
Dua LIpa Greece
Dua Lipa Sails Into Summer in a Plethora of Itty-Bitty Bikinis
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Backless Birthday LBD Featured So Many Spine-Baring Cutouts