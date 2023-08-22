Dua Lipa Rang in Her 28th Birthday While Wearing the Tiniest Mesh Gucci Bra

Forget birthday suits — Dua Lipa has a different go-to uniform when it comes to ringing in another trip around the sun: tiny designer bras. In case you're in need of a little refreshing, the singer marked her 27th with a barely-there bedazzled Marc Jacobs bra, and this year, she celebrated her special day in a sheer Gucci bralette.

On Tuesday, the pop star shared an Instagram photo dump (in true Dua style) chock-full of selfies showing off her chaotic (in the best way) bday 'fit. For the festivities, Lipa wore a small black mesh Gucci bra, emblazoned with the designer's signature double-G logo print, under a sheer, long-sleeve red bolero and super baggy lilac-colored cargo pants with crystal embellishments and silver chain detail.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Lipa accessorized with a massive statement choker made of layered strands of pearls and silver dangling charms, matching earrings, a collection of coordinating rings, a metallic silver baguette bag, and red shield-style sunglasses.

Her straight raven hair was pushed behind her ears with a middle part, and a winged eyeliner, dewy complexion, and mauve lip completed her glam beat. In the first image, Lipa posed and stared off into the distance while other photos gave followers a closer glimpse at her ensemble. In one slide, she was joined by her pal Sarah Lysander Svendby Carter who wore her hair in spiral curls and was clad in a black lace bustier and baggy jeans.



Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa/Instagram

"Raving into my 28th year 👾," she captioned the post. "thank you for the birthday wishes~"

It appears that her birthday (Aug. 22) celebrations are taking place in Ibiza. Yesterday, the fashion icon offered a glimpse at another OOTD that could easily go from poolside to club-bound in an instant. She paired a see-through minidress with a blue bikini and the chunkiest metallic platforms. "Ibiza ritual 🐬," she wrote alongside the gallery.