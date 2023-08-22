Celebrity Dua Lipa Dua Lipa Rang in Her 28th Birthday While Wearing the Tiniest Mesh Gucci Bra The rave-ready look also included a sheer bolero. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 22, 2023 @ 02:39PM Photo: Getty Images Forget birthday suits — Dua Lipa has a different go-to uniform when it comes to ringing in another trip around the sun: tiny designer bras. In case you're in need of a little refreshing, the singer marked her 27th with a barely-there bedazzled Marc Jacobs bra, and this year, she celebrated her special day in a sheer Gucci bralette. On Tuesday, the pop star shared an Instagram photo dump (in true Dua style) chock-full of selfies showing off her chaotic (in the best way) bday 'fit. For the festivities, Lipa wore a small black mesh Gucci bra, emblazoned with the designer's signature double-G logo print, under a sheer, long-sleeve red bolero and super baggy lilac-colored cargo pants with crystal embellishments and silver chain detail. Dua Lipa/Instagram Lipa accessorized with a massive statement choker made of layered strands of pearls and silver dangling charms, matching earrings, a collection of coordinating rings, a metallic silver baguette bag, and red shield-style sunglasses. Her straight raven hair was pushed behind her ears with a middle part, and a winged eyeliner, dewy complexion, and mauve lip completed her glam beat. In the first image, Lipa posed and stared off into the distance while other photos gave followers a closer glimpse at her ensemble. In one slide, she was joined by her pal Sarah Lysander Svendby Carter who wore her hair in spiral curls and was clad in a black lace bustier and baggy jeans. Dua Lipa/Instagram Dua Lipa/Instagram Dua Lipa's White-Hot Shipwreck Outfit Has a Super-Unexpected Stringy Detail "Raving into my 28th year 👾," she captioned the post. "thank you for the birthday wishes~" It appears that her birthday (Aug. 22) celebrations are taking place in Ibiza. Yesterday, the fashion icon offered a glimpse at another OOTD that could easily go from poolside to club-bound in an instant. She paired a see-through minidress with a blue bikini and the chunkiest metallic platforms. "Ibiza ritual 🐬," she wrote alongside the gallery.