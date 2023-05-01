Dua Lipa Arrived at the 2023 Met Gala in Claudia Schiffer's Iconic 1992 Chanel Bridal Tweed Gown

While there was never any doubt that Dua Lipa would positively stun at this year’s Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala (she is one of the evening’s five co-chairs, after all), the singer just blew our already-high expectations out of the water by arriving on the red carpet in a vintage 1992 Chanel ivory gown originally worn by the iconic '90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

The tweed, ballgown-shaped dress included a structured corseted midsection with black-and-white striped piping, a voluminous skirt, and a fringed hemline. The singer paired her look with a whopping 200+ carat Tiffany diamond necklace with a massive square pendant, matching rings, and metallic pointy-toed heels. Her raven hair was styled in big blown-out curls and a middle part, and her glam included winged eyeliner and a matte mauve lip.

Lipa will join fellow co-chairs, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, and (of course) Anna Wintour, inside for this year’s exhibition titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

getty images

Although Dua was unable to attend last year’s gala due to conflicts with her Future Nostalgia World Tour, this isn’t the first time that she’s ascended the famous carpeted steps. The pop star also attended the event back in 2019, where she dressed to the theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion” by sporting a vibrant multi-color Atelier Versace jumpsuit complete with a detachable peplum train, a western-style belt, and a matching headpiece.