Dua Lipa Made Her 2023 Cannes Film Festival Debut With New Bangs and a New Boyfriend

Oh là là.

Published on May 20, 2023 @ 10:59AM
Dua Lipa
Photo:

Getty

All eyes were on Dua Lipa when she made her red carpet debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival yesterday — and it wasn't just because of the sliced-and-diced effect of her designer dress. Or her new French-girl fringe. 

On Friday, the pop star dazzled while walking on the Croisette for the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King Of Algiers) in a black, one-shoulder Celine gown with asymmetrical slashes across her chest and midriff, as well as a thigh-high slit down the side. She paired her black-tie version of the LBD with dangling diamond earrings from Tiffany's, a matching bracelet, and strappy black sandals. More dramatic than her dress, however, was a new set of long, cheekbone-grazing bangs that covered nearly half of her face and were the focal point of her combed-back updo. 

But perhaps most notable of all was Dua's date: her French director boyfriend, Romain Gavras. For the event, he coordinated with the singer in a classic black suit and tie. 

Dua Lipa

Getty

Dua and Romain (who once dated Rita Ora) were first spotted leaving a post-BAFTAs party together back in February, and, shortly after that, the two were seen once again at the Saint Laurent runway show during Paris Fashion Week — this time, twinning in all-black and holding hands. "Dua and Romain have been quietly getting to know each other for several months," a source previously told The Sun. “They have been enjoying spending time together. The pair met each other’s close circles over the festive period and have lots in common."

The insider continued, "Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people.”

