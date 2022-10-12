If you’ve ever left the salon loving your new haircut, only to feel a little less fond of it after an at-home wash, you know the importance of a good blowout. It smooths frizz, adds bounce, and gives you that effortless Rachel Green-like volume people have been trying to achieve since Friends first aired. And while we might all love that just-left-the-salon look, a weekly blowout from a stylist isn’t an option in most budgets. That’s when we turn to Drybar’s customer-favorite tools and haircare, which are now up to 30 percent off during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Drybar’s ethos has long been about making luxury more affordable, whether in one of its salons or at home. And now, customers and beauty editors alike turn to the brand’s highly rated tools when trying to achieve a salon-quality blowout from home, from its popular Double Shot to the Brush Crush, an InStyle tester’s favorite heated brush. We found the best Drybar products on sale during the Prime Early Access Sale, with prices on best-selling products starting at just $16.

Let’s start with the reason why you’re probably here, the brand’s famous blow dryer brushes:the Double Shot, a customer-loved blow dry brush that has over 2,200 five-star ratings on Amazon, and the Single Shot, which has made fans among InStyle beauty editors. While the Double Shot is ideal for long hair, the Single Shot is designed for short hair and bangs thanks to a smaller barrel. Both of the brushes have three temperature settings and lightweight designs that make them easy to use — and they’re currently 20 percent off.

Many customers noted that the Double Shot is the best blow dryer brush on the market, with one writing, “I’ve tried them all: Lange, Bondi Boost, T3, Amika, Hot Tools, and the OG Revlon. I have frizzy, dry, curly, [colored] hair, [and this is] hands down the best!” Another pointed out that it caused minimal to no damage, writing, “The Double Shot works really well for my fine hair, and I haven’t had any damage even though the barrel does get hot.” Meanwhile reviewers of the Single Shot noted that it “cuts dry time by half,” claiming that their hair is “literally done in 5 minutes.”

But the Double Shot isn’t the only Drybar tool on sale, with the brand’s popular, InStyle-approved straightening iron discounted as well. When we put 12 popular flat irons to the test, the Tress Press Straightening Iron was our overall favorite, straightening in just one pass — even on type 4 coily hair. And now, it’s 30 percent off.

And no blowout is complete without a few Drybar haircare products, many of which are on sale, from the brand’s heat-protectant mist that adds shine to its finishing spray that maintains volume and texture. The Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray, now just $23, is InStyle’s pick for the best multi-tasking texturizing spray, with testers noticing instant volume and improved bounce and hold. And Amazon customers, who have given this spray over 900 five-star ratings, rave about the volume it adds, with one writing, “This product gives my hair great volume that lasts. My hair is even better on day two.”

Achieve salon-quality blowouts from home with Drybar’s customer- and editor-approved lineup of tools and hair products, now starting at just $16 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.