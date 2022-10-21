My mom's approach to skincare is proof that there is some truth to the age old adage of "mother knows best." Growing up, she instilled the importance of caring for my skin by properly cleansing and moisturizing each morning and night, staying out of the sun, and not picking my pimples. While I'm still working on the latter, I like to think I've made her proud by never sleeping in my makeup and wearing sunscreen every day.

Despite our 30 year age difference and separate skin types and concerns, we're able to bond over a select few skincare products — and the one product she brings up the most is Drunk Elephant's Protini Polypeptide Cream. So if you're asking yourself "Is Drunk Elephant worth it" the answer is yes.

She was first introduced to the cream when I gave her a jar as a recommendation for her dry skin. Needless to say, she's hooked on it because she always asks I have any extra jars lying around for her.

So, what makes this Drunk Elephant moisturizer worth her seal of approval? The formula is packed with a peptide complex that works to restore bounce, and firmness, pygmy waterlily stem cell extract to soothe, calm, and moisturize, and soybean folic acid ferment extract to restore elasticity. All together the moisturizer deeply hydrates the skin and minimizes the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of firmness. Protini is vegan, and free of potential irritants such as fragrance, essential oils, silicones, and drying alcohols.

What I love about this Drunk Elephant moisturizer is that it's thick and rich enough for my mom's post-menopausal dry skin, but provides adequate hydration for my combination skin without being too heavy or greasy. Another benefit? It also leaves skin super smooth so my makeup goes on even. The packaging is also a win: The airtight pump also ensures the formula stays fresh and that you're administering the ideal dose of it without wasting any product.

The one caveat? My mom expects me to provide restocks. You better believe I keep my jar guarded if she's visiting or I'm at her house.

