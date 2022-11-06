The Blush Version of Drunk Elephant’s TikTok-Favorite Bronzing Drops Gives Me a Subtle, Flushed Glow

Just because winter is approaching doesn’t mean your skin’s summer glow needs to come to an end. Luckily, TikTok’s favorite bronzing drops have a blush counterpart that gives my cheeks a perfect, rosy glow. If you’re scrolling through the Sephora app for a last-minute purchase during its Holiday Sale, I highly suggest adding this skincare-infused blush to your cart.

Drunk Elephant’s O-Bloos Rosi Drops is a lightweight serum that also serves as a radiant blush. The clean and cruelty-free product is infused with vitamin F that simultaneously soothes and moisturizes the skin, while virgin marula oil nourishes and rejuvenates. A peachy-pink pigment that provides a rosy, lit-from-within look, courtesy of caesalpinia sappan bark extract.

Sephora

Shop now: $29—$32 (Originally $36); sephora.com



The multitasking blush provides the best of both worlds, simultaneously serving as soothing skincare and illuminating makeup. I love pairing the O-Bloos drops with its inevitable BFF, the Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops, for a full face of dewiness. Because of the duo’s natural formulas, the products work perfectly together to bring life into my often-dull skin. This product has quickly become a non-negotiable in my five-minute face routine on my no-makeup makeup days (which occur more often than not).

InStyle editor Tamim Alnuweiri has also been incorporating the blush drops into her beauty routine all year long, noting its “subtle flush” and “perfect consistency.” Sephora shoppers agree, favoring its subtle look. One praised the product’s “soft, natural flush,” adding that you can use “more or less, according to your desired effect.” And TikTok users absolutely love the skincare product that wears like makeup, with one user dubbing it, the “best blush drops ever made.”

Refresh your face and beauty routine while the drops are on sale for just one more day. Depending on your Beauty Insider status, you can receive up to 20 percent off all purchases at Sephora. Hurry to shop the two-in-one O-Bloos Rosi Drops at Sephora before the Holiday Savings Event comes to a close.