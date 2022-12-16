This Lightweight Mask Visibly Brightened My Skin and Reduced Hormonal Blemishes

There’s no better feeling than leaving the salon after a facial with refreshed pores and a glowing complexion. However, we don’t always have the time or money to spend on a lavish service, so Drunk Elephant’s newest product is the next best thing.

Enter: the Bouncy Brightfacial Mask, which just hit the shelves at Sephora today. The mask is formulated with a powerhouse ingredient list that soothes, clarifies, brightens, and hydrates the skin, achieving that highly sought-after post-facial clarity.

The Bouncy Brightfacial Mask is infused with a triple-antioxidant complex, the formula targets hyperpigmentation and post-acne spots to achieve an even and refined complexion. It’s also packed with azelaic acid, known for its serious skin-soothing abilities and anti-inflammatory properties, and 1 percent salicylic acid, which gently exfoliates the skin and deep-cleans pores to reduce the look of blemishes. Its three spotlight ingredients work together to simultaneously soothe, treat, prevent and heal the skin’s blemishes and hyperpigmentation.

I was lucky enough to score early access to the mask, and have been incorporating it into my routine for the last couple of weeks. There is already a visible difference in my skin’s overall appearance, with it improving my biggest insecurity: acne and its residual dark spots. As someone with acne-prone skin, I’m always searching for non-comedogenic products that simultaneously treat current breakouts and prevent future ones, and Drunk Elephant’s clean formula knows how to carefully revitalize my skin.

Not only did my skin improve immensely after a few uses of the mask, but it also kept my face hydrated, courtesy of glycerin and plant oils including marula, green tea, and pumpkin seed. And for an extra boost of luminosity, the formula features niacinamide, known for its skin-brightening and pore-reducing powers.

Its ingredient-packed formula only requires a pump or two at a time. It is also lightweight enough for all-day wear, unlike other masks that feel heavier and thicker on the skin and are limited to infrequent use. And because of its weightless feel, you can let the mask perform its magic on its own or opt for a mixture method, adding a pump to your favorite moisturizer or serum. I’ve been combining it with my go-to daily vitamin B serum (also from the brand) for a dual-action, skin-enhancing concoction.

Whether you are a skincare aficionado or simply looking for a regimen refresh, an effective mask is vital to anyone’s routine. Drunk Elephant’s Bouncy Brightfacial Mask works overtime to refresh and clear the skin. And though it has a $68 price tag, the product is a great substitute for a spa facial that can be used at-home, daily. Shop Drunk Elephant’s latest mask for a smooth, brighter complexion at Sephora.

