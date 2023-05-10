I dove right into testing this new eye serum while still learning from my past mistakes. Unlike my last go-around with retinol eye cream, I diligently followed the instructions for A-Shaba. I was surprised to see that it could be applied morning and night, as retinol can make skin more sensitive to UV rays, and as a redhead, I take my sun protection very seriously. But I trusted the pros, so I did just that, lathering the lightweight, silky serum all around my eye area day and night, while making sure to layer a broad-spectrum sunscreen over top for daytime wear.

Though labeled as a serum, the consistency feels more like a serum-cream hybrid — it’s definitely not as thick as Drunk Elephant Ceramighty AF Eye Balm, but it still felt extremely moisturizing on my skin as I patted it all around my orbital bone. Plus, I appreciated the slight cooling effect, thanks to the caffeine in the formula, that gave my eyes a mini jolt, which made me look and feel more awake in the morning. Half a pump was more than enough to cover my entire eye area, too.

InStyle / Mary Honkus

Even though I thoroughly enjoyed how the product feels, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t keep my guard up while testing this eye serum: Each day I woke up almost expecting irritation to strike, but week after week, my eye area remained smooth, supple, and fresh. It’s been five weeks since I first introduced this product into my routine and I’ve noticed some lines under my eyes starting to disappear. To my delight, my dark circles aren’t so purple, and overall, my entire eye area looks significantly less puffy.

Wherever you are in your retinol journey — whether you’re a complete novice or have worked your way up to a strong dose over the years — the A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum is a great low-risk way to incorporate the ingredient into your eye care routine. Frankly, I’m glad I gave retinol eye creams another try — and I know my future self will thank me, too, when eyes still look just as bright and youthful as they do today.

