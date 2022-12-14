This Controversial Version of the Classic Puffer Vest Is Everywhere Right Now

You’re either for it or against it.

Lauren Finney Harden
Controversial Drop Shoulder Vest Trend
On a recent stroll around the West Village in NYC, I noticed one piece of clothing that had managed to creep its way onto both men and women — the puffer vest, but with a twist. Beloved by tech workers and dads alike, the puffer vest is suddenly cool again, thanks to an updated style that has an oversized fit, longer, dropped shoulders, and dramatic arm holes; even Rihanna sported a version of it earlier this year (of course, she was ahead of the trend).

One variation of this new, controversial puffer vest seems to dominate: The In a Bubble Puffer Vest from Free People FP Movement. It kept appearing in my line of sight, perhaps for good reason, as it seems to be the vest that embodies the trend the most. Featuring an extended shoulder, longer length, and higher neckline, it just screams cozy. It comes in 13 colors (though some are sold out in select colors), has adjustable side snaps so you can get an optimal fit, and it's machine washable. It actually looks chic, especially when paired with a matching sweat suit and ballcap, which seemed to be the uniform du jour. 

As someone who previously wasn’t a big puffer vest fan, I can’t believe that I am now thinking about investing in one, but its practicality now looks appealing (at least, to me) thanks to these stylish additions.

In A Bubble Puffer Vest

Free People

Shop now: $148; freepeople.com

If you’re less inclined to invest in this trend, there are a few other options that can whet your appetite for something comfy and fashionable from Amazon. In fact, this newly launched vest is already Amazon’s hottest new release, signaling that the trend is alive and well. The Athlisan vest comes in eight colors, including a cute bubblegum pink, and has a similar (though slightly more slim) fit to the Free People vest, along with a drawstring hem. This option from Springrain also comes in a trendy brown color, similar to the viral, supermodel-loved North Face puffer jacket.

Athlisan Womens Zip Up Puffer Vest Stand Collar Sleeveless Padded Jacket Coat

Amazon

 Shop now: $34–$37; amazon.com

Springrain Womens Quilted Puffer Vest Padded Warm Winter Jacket with Stand Collar Bubble Puffer Gilet

Amazon

 Shop now: $33–$37; amazon.com

And for someone who really wants to go for a trend, there’s this quilted, longer-length version, which has the drop shoulder and a belt to get an oversized yet waist-slimming look. Available in five colors, it’s an easy upgrade to a casual outfit that still looks put together. 

Jeanewpole1 Women's Padded Puffy Vest Stand Collar Sleeveless Zip Gilet with Belt

Amazon

Shop now: $49; amazon.com

Depending on your comfort level with the trend, there are a variety of this slouchy puffer vest for you to try. Add your favorite version to your cart soon, though — they might just start selling out everywhere. 

