Shoppers Say This Device Left Their Skin "Tighter" and "Smoother" in Just a Few Weeks — and It's $200 Off

It’s widely known that not all skincare devices are made equal; some you may use only to never use again (guilty), while some may become an essential part of your routine that you gaze lovingly at whenever you see it on your bathroom shelf. The trouble with this last option is that they’re often eye-wateringly expensive, and so your dream of owning such an incredible skincare device floats away on a cloud for another day.

For me, the Droplette Micro Infuser — which originally costs $299 but is on sale for $99 right now — has been on my wishlist for quite some time. In case it’s new to you, the device boasts an impressive micro-mist technology that helps skincare ingredients penetrate a whopping 20 times deeper into the skin (where they work faster and harder to deliver results) than if you were to apply them topically. The brand makes special serums that you can insert into the device that contain dermatologist-approved and clinical strength ingredients, from retinol to glycolic acid, allowing you to see improvements at home that you would normally have to visit an esthetician to see. (I mean, Droplette’s skin repair technology was created by MIT scientists and funded by NASA, so you can rest assured that you’re in good hands.)

If that sounds impressive to you, Droplette devices are $200 off through the end of March (yes, seriously) with the code RENEW at checkout. All six Droplette colors are valid for the discount, including cobalt blue, light pink, and evergreen.

Droplette

Shop now: $99 with code RENEW (Originally $299); droplette.io

Droplette

Shop now: $99 with code RENEW (Originally $299); droplette.io

The buzzy device has hundreds five-star ratings and even celebrity fans, inlcuindg Brooke Shields, who exclaimed that she “loved the ritual of it” whilst using the Cobalt Blue Droplette in her video for Vogue Beauty Secrets in 2022. Sophia Bush also revealed to Vogue that she never travels without her Droplette after her makeup artist Amber Dreadon introduced her to the brand. Kourtney Kardashian also included Dropette’s 17-Volt Lip Plumper Set in a Valentine’s gift box for friends and family in February.

Meanwhile, happy reviewers rave that the skincare device helped “tighten” and “smooth” their skin in three to six weeks. One customer who gets oxygen facials but doesn’t love the “cost” or “time” of the appointments claimed the Droplette provided similar results. “With the Droplette device and serums, I feel like I am getting that salon oxygen facial every morning,” they wrote. “I am normally a bit of a skeptic with skin help devices, I have been using this for 6 weeks and believe it is helping to plump up my fine lines.”

Tempted? Now’s the time to snap up the Droplette Micro Infuser while it’s just $99 through the end of March.

